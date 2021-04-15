New Lisbon planning in-person graduations, district says 81% of staff vaccinated

The New Lisbon School District is moving forward with plans for an in-person graduation for 12th grade and kindergarten students as the number of active COVID-19 cases remains relatively low in the county and an increasing percentage of the population is vaccinated.
New Lisbon High School Principal Mark Stamper and New Lisbon Elementary School Principal Mark Toelle informed the New Lisbon School Board of their plans for graduation ceremonies at a meeting of the board April 12.
Stamper said the high school is planning for a ceremony at 10 a.m. May 29, following a last day of school on May 27. If weather permits the ceremony will be held outside on the football field, with no limits on attendance as the event would be outside.
“If the weather looks a little iffy, we’ll need to limit the number of attendees... (and) move indoors,” Stamper said.
For kindergarten students, Toelle said the current plan is to hold an in-person graduation ceremony in the elementary gym.
“There are approximately 45 students in kindergarten class, and we can keep (the students) on stage with their own class,” Toelle said. “We’ll use the whole elementary gym… it won’t be overcrowded, similar to any indoor sporting event.”
Toelle said an attendance limit is likely since the event will be held indoors, with students allowed between two and four attendees each. The final number has not yet been decided.
Stamper said high school students can also plan for a prom, which the school has scheduled for May 1. The prom will be “pretty much just like any other prom” with some additional restrictions, including required masks, no students from other schools allowed, and junior class parents will be allowed in the building for the ceremony only.
“We wanted to make it just like another school day, and basically that’s what it is,” Stamper said.
The decisions to move forward with the events comes as the state has opened vaccinations to all people age 16 and up. According to New Lisbon District Administrator Adam Englebretson, the district has 81% of staff vaccinated at either one of the two district vaccination events or by a private provider.
In other action, the board:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $371,692.18.
- Approved the pending retirements of Toelle, Tammy Jorgenson and Mark Ellison.
- Hired Jeff Jereb as maintenance director, Jennifer Wampler as a 6th grade teacher and Stephanie Shankle as an assistant track coach.
- Approved a 1.23% consumer price index and 0.77% supplemental wage increase, for a total of 2%, for both teachers and support staff for the 2021-2022 school year.
