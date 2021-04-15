New Lisbon planning in-person graduations, district says 81% of staff vaccinated

The New Lisbon School District is moving forward with plans for an in-person graduation for 12th grade and kindergarten students as the number of active COVID-19 cases remains relatively low in the county and an increasing percentage of the population is vaccinated.

New Lisbon High School Principal Mark Stamper and New Lisbon Elementary School Principal Mark Toelle informed the New Lisbon School Board of their plans for graduation ceremonies at a meeting of the board April 12.

Stamper said the high school is planning for a ceremony at 10 a.m. May 29, following a last day of school on May 27. If weather permits the ceremony will be held outside on the football field, with no limits on attendance as the event would be outside.

“If the weather looks a little iffy, we’ll need to limit the number of attendees... (and) move indoors,” Stamper said.

For kindergarten students, Toelle said the current plan is to hold an in-person graduation ceremony in the elementary gym.

“There are approximately 45 students in kindergarten class, and we can keep (the students) on stage with their own class,” Toelle said. “We’ll use the whole elementary gym… it won’t be overcrowded, similar to any indoor sporting event.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}