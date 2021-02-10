New Lisbon School Board approves 5 minutes added to school day, less days in school for next two years

The New Lisbon Board of Education voted to approve calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, which reduce the number of days children are in school but add five minutes to each day. The board approved the changes at a meeting Feb. 8.

With the changes, students will attend school from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., an increase of five minutes from the current release time of 3:15 p.m. In exchange for the extra five minutes of instruction each day, the number of days students attend school will be reduced from 175 days to 173 days.

“Adding five minutes increases the total minutes of learning, which frees up additional options down the line,” said Board of Education and Calendar Committee member Carol Wagenson.

Wagenson said the last few years the district has been around 70,000 minutes of instruction each year, and the change will move the district over 72,000 minutes of instruction.

Instructors in the district will see a change as well, as the number of instructor days increases to 185.

Besides the two additional days off, students will get out of school for the year on May 27.

“It’s been a long time since our kids have been done in May,” Wagenson said.