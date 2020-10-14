New Lisbon School District creates COVID dashboard to keep parents up to date

The New Lisbon School District is making it easier for parents to track safety information related to the pandemic with a newly launched COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard, which the district highlighted at a school board meeting Oct. 12, follows the model of the Juneau County Department of Health, tracking the active confirmed cases among staff, confirmed cases among students, total number of students, percentage of positive tests and cumulative number of positive cases.

“We created a COVID dashboard and it is updated each day with the numbers currently experiencing in school,” said New Lisbon District Administrator Adam Englebretson. “There are no active cases at this time… and five cumulative cases.”

The elementary school, with 413 total staff and students, has had one of the cumulative cases since the start of the school year, and no active cases for staff or students. The middle school has 107 staff and students, one cumulative case, and no active cases for staff or students. The high school has 206 staff and students, three cumulative cases, and no active cases for staff or students. The district also tracks district cases for staff, though none of the 14 staff employed in the district have active or cumulative cases.