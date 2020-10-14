New Lisbon School District creates COVID dashboard to keep parents up to date

The New Lisbon School District is making it easier for parents to track safety information related to the pandemic with a newly launched COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard, which the district highlighted at a school board meeting Oct. 12, follows the model of the Juneau County Department of Health, tracking the active confirmed cases among staff, confirmed cases among students, total number of students, percentage of positive tests and cumulative number of positive cases.
“We created a COVID dashboard and it is updated each day with the numbers currently experiencing in school,” said New Lisbon District Administrator Adam Englebretson. “There are no active cases at this time… and five cumulative cases.”
The elementary school, with 413 total staff and students, has had one of the cumulative cases since the start of the school year, and no active cases for staff or students. The middle school has 107 staff and students, one cumulative case, and no active cases for staff or students. The high school has 206 staff and students, three cumulative cases, and no active cases for staff or students. The district also tracks district cases for staff, though none of the 14 staff employed in the district have active or cumulative cases.
Cumulative cases include all active and recovered cases since the start of the school year.
“We’re happy everyone is following guidelines,” Englebretson said. “And I’d like to thank the custodial staff.”
The numbers in the district’s COVID dashboard are verified by the Juneau County Department of Health before they are updated. The dashboard page, available to view at newlisbon.k12.wi.us/o/new-lisbon-school-district/page/covid-19-center, also offers safety information and guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Virtual update
Although the majority of students at New Lisbon are back in school five days a week, some have chosen the virtual option for this school year.
According to Englebretson, students and staff in the virtual program have shown “excellent engagement.”
Through Oct. 3, students and staff have logged about 100,000 logins into Schoology, the program the district is using to run the virtual curriculum. Staff have created about 2,700 assignments, done about 2,000 page updates, about 1,000 assessments and posted 930 links.
“Students, and teachers as well, are… utilizing it quite a bit,” Englebretson said.
The update on the virtual side of the district comes as it prepares for parent- teacher conferences. Both Elementary School Principal Mark Toelle and Junior High/High School Principal Mark Stamper say conferences for their schools will be held virtually this fall.
“The teachers are scheduling their own conferences,” Toelle said. “They’ll use Google Meet if they can, otherwise over the phone if they (parents) don’t have the technology.”
For the high school and junior high, Stamper said the conferences will likely be held Nov. 5 and 6.
Other action
In other action before the board, Englebretson announced the creation of a distinguished alumni award held for the first time this school year.
According to Englebretson, people can use the school’s website to nominate past alumni of New Lisbon School District “for accomplishments locally, statewide, nationally and internationally.”
The winner of this year’s award will be invited to the graduation ceremony to speak about their accomplishments since graduation, and to speak on how their education in New Lisbon “prepared them for their post-secondary life.”
Englebretson said nominations close Jan. 1, 2021, and a winner will be selected between the close of nominations and graduation.
