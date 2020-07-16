New Lisbon School District trying to find 'least amount of chaos' in reopening plan

Many of the board members and those in attendance voiced agreement with a split option, though board member Kevin Weinshrott noted that in his discussions with local daycare providers many had reservations about splitting the school week.

Having a split option has various technical requirements for providing virtual learning as well. The district has started to research camera options, but no decisions have been made and supplies are scarce for affordable options. According to an IT representative at the meeting, moderately priced cameras with no audio will cost about $80 to $250 per classroom, with more expensive items costing up to $1,000 or more. There is no guarantee on when the cameras would be delivered for the moderately priced options.

Even under a hybrid option the district would need to provide virtual learning, as teachers would not be able to teach the same concepts on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday and still get through the curriculum. Students would need a way to watch the lessons on the days they are not physically in class.

If the district reopens fully or employs a hybrid option, children would be in school for at least part of the week. School Nurse Sonja Preuss said she feels comfortable with reopening as long as she is supported with supplies, space, and other items as they come up.