New Lisbon School District trying to find 'least amount of chaos' in reopening plan

The start of the school year is right around the corner and the New Lisbon School District is working on a plan for safely reopening even as board members admit there are no “perfect” options.
New Lisbon’s Board of Education held a meeting attended by numerous community members and staff July 13. During the meeting the board discussed possible plans for reopening, and received public comments from those in attendance on options.
“Everyday we’re getting new ideas, everyday there are new rules we’re coming across,” said District Administrator Adam Englebretson. “(We are) doing our best to get a plan.”
Englebretson recently took over the district administrator role following the retirement of Dennis Birr. Originally from Mauston, Englebretson spent the previous six years as principal of Random Lake High School.
Options for a new school year include a completely virtual curriculum, opening up the district with safety precautions in place, or various hybrid reopening scenarios mixing virtual and in-person learning.
“Virtual learning, I hope that’s a last resort… I understand there are some parents who want that,” said Board President Colleen Woggon. “That being said, also opening up fully is scary, I don’t know if we want to start there.”
Woggon suggested a split option, with half of students attending Monday and Tuesday, a day of cleaning on Wednesday, and the other half of students attending Thursday and Friday. She said either opening fully right away or going completely virtual “seem extreme.”
Many of the board members and those in attendance voiced agreement with a split option, though board member Kevin Weinshrott noted that in his discussions with local daycare providers many had reservations about splitting the school week.
Having a split option has various technical requirements for providing virtual learning as well. The district has started to research camera options, but no decisions have been made and supplies are scarce for affordable options. According to an IT representative at the meeting, moderately priced cameras with no audio will cost about $80 to $250 per classroom, with more expensive items costing up to $1,000 or more. There is no guarantee on when the cameras would be delivered for the moderately priced options.
Even under a hybrid option the district would need to provide virtual learning, as teachers would not be able to teach the same concepts on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday and still get through the curriculum. Students would need a way to watch the lessons on the days they are not physically in class.
If the district reopens fully or employs a hybrid option, children would be in school for at least part of the week. School Nurse Sonja Preuss said she feels comfortable with reopening as long as she is supported with supplies, space, and other items as they come up.
“They are recommending a isolation room; I don’t have a storage room, so that’s a concern of mine removing one or possibly more students and keeping them isolated,” Preuss said. “11-11:30 is what I refer to as witching hour, that’s when Ibuprofen or Tylenol wears off. We need to have parents who will come and pick up students who are ill.”
Preuss said that an area of “extra concern” is parents who will become upset if she provides a mask for their child while showing symptoms of COVID-19 or while in contact with others at the nurses office, though Woggon said she believed parents would be understanding.
Englebretson said the district has ordered 3,000 pieces of personal protective equipment and nine thermometers. Under consideration is temperature checks as students enter the building, though Preuss said the district needs to keep in mind student privacy if they choose to perform temperature checks. The district has also ordered shields for installation in high traffic areas, such as the library.
The district recently sent out a survey asking for input on various reopening plans and safety options. According to Englebretson, the district received about 200 responses to the survey, with no clear consensus on options provided.
Elementary principal Mark Toelle said he expects between five and 10% of parents to keep their students home at the start of the school year.
No matter which option is chosen, the district expects there will be some cases at the school. Board member Nancy Walker said she expects “we will be shut down” at some point for 14 days, while Englebretson admitted splitting kids “will not stop this coming in.”
“Good hygiene is the best you can do, you’re not going to stop someone from touching another kid’s crayons,” said Woggon. “If we’re going to be so concerned about that we shouldn’t be opening at all.”
For now the district is planning to wait and see if additional instruction comes out of state-level meetings this week, or if other districts announce plans. The board decided to schedule a special meeting for 5 p.m. July 21 where they will vote on a plan, after further researching the available options.
“We’re three schools in one building, what works for one might not work for another (as) high school might be able to do virtual while lower (grades) needs to be here more,” Weinshrott said. “Every decision we make will be chaos at this point, we just have to try to find the least amount of chaos.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.