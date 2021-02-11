 Skip to main content
New member chosen for Beaver Dam School Board
New member chosen for Beaver Dam School Board

The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education chose Mary Kuntz to fill the vacancy that was left on the board.

“I care about our community, and public education is a defining part of every community,” Kuntz said. “My children received an excellent education in Beaver Dam schools. I wanted to join the board to help ensure that high quality of education continues into the future.”

Kuntz has three children who went through Beaver Dam Schools with the last student graduating in 2020, Kuntz said.

After serving eight years on the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education, Laura Lerwick resigned. Lerwick moved out of the district.

Kuntz first meeting will be the board of education monthly meeting on March 8. Her position on the board will be up for election again in April 2022.

Kuntz was one of five people who sent in letters of interest for the position.

