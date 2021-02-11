New member chosen for Beaver Dam School Board

The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education chose Mary Kuntz to fill the vacancy that was left on the board.
“I care about our community, and public education is a defining part of every community,” Kuntz said. “My children received an excellent education in Beaver Dam schools. I wanted to join the board to help ensure that high quality of education continues into the future.”
Kuntz has three children who went through Beaver Dam Schools with the last student graduating in 2020, Kuntz said.
After serving eight years on the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education, Laura Lerwick resigned. Lerwick moved out of the district.
Kuntz first meeting will be the board of education monthly meeting on March 8. Her position on the board will be up for election again in April 2022.
Kuntz was one of five people who sent in letters of interest for the position.
Pandemic alters area graduation ceremonies in 2020
In a year when social distancing and wearing masks became the norm, high school seniors were honored in different ways in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools in the state physically closed in March as students and teachers navigated online learning. Take a look back at how the Class of 2020 persevered.
The end of their time at Beaver Dam High School has been like no other in the school’s history, but they were able to graduate together on Sun…
Alexia Slinger-Pollesch crosses the stage during Beaver Dam High School's class of 2020 graduation ceremony Sunday. Social distancing and mask…
Four Beaver Dam High School seniors were able to graduate as valedictorians on Sunday after receiving perfect 4.0 grade point averages over th…
HORICON – Horicon High School class of 2020 graduated Saturday in a style no prior class experienced.
Faculty and staff held a parade Friday to greet students of the Horicon School District. Teachers caravaned through Burnett, Iron Ridge and Ho…
Mayville High School senior photo gallery
Mayville School District’s faculty and staff caravaned through Mayville, Kekoskee and LeRoy Thursday afternoon. Students and their families li…
Mayville School District’s faculty and staff caravaned through Mayville, Kekoskee and LeRoy Thursday afternoon. Students and their families li…
JUNEAU -- Seniors at Dodgeland High School participated in their graduation ceremony Saturday in the school gymnasium. Even though the ceremon…
Dodgeland High School senior photo gallery
RANDOLPH – Randolph High School seniors had the opportunity to shine and bid farewell to classmates at a graduation ceremony held Sunday after…
The Randolph High School Class of 2020 paraded through the village Sunday following their graduation ceremony.
WAUPUN — The year 2020 will be memorable in many ways for Waupun High School seniors — both because and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Smith Learning Academy held its graduation ceremony Wednesday evening in the Beaver Dam High School auditorium. It was the first public ev…
CWC senior photo gallery
Columbus High School students are finishing up a graduation ceremony today with families viewing a virtual ceremony after graduates received t…
FALL RIVER — The class of 2020 at Fall River High School was the first class in school history to take part in a senior parade and the first c…
The Fall River High School Class of 2020 paraded through the village Thursday evening. Graduation is set for July 25 at 11 a.m. on the footbal…
Fall River High School capped off the end of the school year Thursday night with a senior parade of 2020 graduates.
In a year when social distancing and wearing masks became the norm, high school seniors were honored in different ways in the midst of the cor…