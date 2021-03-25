New 'mindset' helping Baraboo educators build community, belonging in classrooms

Educators in the Baraboo School District are working on fostering a sense of belonging and community within their classrooms, building better relationships and helping students’ social-emotional growth by implementing a new “mindset.”

Developmental Designs, a 4K-12 teaching approach, ties together principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and aligns with culturally responsive teaching, according to district leaders.

“I think we would all describe (Developmental Designs) as not the curriculum, but as a mindset or a way of being,” said Tammy Thompson Kapp, teaching and learning director.

She told the school board Monday that about 20 elementary and high school teachers and several administrators completed the program’s seven-week training earlier this year and are working as “early implementers” within their buildings. DD has already been put into practice at Jack Young Middle School, where leaders have said it’s going well.

Funded using a mental health grant, the training is part of the district’s social-emotional learning and equity plan, Thompson Kapp said.