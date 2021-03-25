New 'mindset' helping Baraboo educators build community, belonging in classrooms

Educators in the Baraboo School District are working on fostering a sense of belonging and community within their classrooms, building better relationships and helping students’ social-emotional growth by implementing a new “mindset.”
Developmental Designs, a 4K-12 teaching approach, ties together principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and aligns with culturally responsive teaching, according to district leaders.
“I think we would all describe (Developmental Designs) as not the curriculum, but as a mindset or a way of being,” said Tammy Thompson Kapp, teaching and learning director.
She told the school board Monday that about 20 elementary and high school teachers and several administrators completed the program’s seven-week training earlier this year and are working as “early implementers” within their buildings. DD has already been put into practice at Jack Young Middle School, where leaders have said it’s going well.
Funded using a mental health grant, the training is part of the district’s social-emotional learning and equity plan, Thompson Kapp said.
She said another 100 support staff members, such as educational assistants, will go through a two-day training by early April, “which is often one of the hardest pieces to get into place but the most critical, because they are working with students at unstructured times and we want to make sure that they’ve got the same consistent language as well.” That step, she said, had been planned for summer until the staff vaccine clinics and temporary switch to virtual learning provided an unexpected opportunity to organize the training.
More staff members are waiting and “really eager” to participate, administrators said.
Teachers described their experiences and takeaways from the program. At the elementary level, it means personalized learning, “community circles” and other methods of “teaching for educational equity,” said Jori Ruff, assistant teaching director.
At the middle school level, it focuses on meeting students’ needs, intervening with those who are struggling, “rigorously responding to rule-breaking” and creating inclusive learning communities, according to the presentation.
Baraboo High School teacher Marcie Gratz said Developmental Designs is about “creating community within our rooms, which is really more important now, obviously, than ever,” referring to the difficulty of integrating a classroom with both virtual and in-person students.
Also at the high school, teacher Kristi Puntney said the training emphasized how to deliver “motivating instruction” and how to make the best of the first 10-15 minutes — “gold minutes” — of each lesson, when students are most engaged.
“We need to be mindful of the fact that we know that our students aren’t … fully engaged in that full 90 minutes. That’s just not how the brain works,” Puntney said. “So, we need to incorporate things like games and activities and energizing brain breaks and things of that nature to be able to bring our students back to get the rest of that content.”
Her biggest takeaway from the training was the importance of taking time to build relationships with students and between students, she said.
For special education teacher Meghan Bauer, it was being equipped with “a whole bunch of strategies” that educators can use to fit a particular student’s needs if their stage of development doesn’t align with their age.
Student Services Director Michele Yates-Wickus said staff will be figuring out how to fully implement Developmental Designs across the district and are working on another mental health grant to support the process.
When they introduced the approach to the board in December, middle school teacher Linda Garcia said she started the training in September. After each four-hour session, she took something she had learned into practice in her classroom, “and the kids responded fabulously.”
“I have full faith in the program, so if we were to implement it with fidelity, I think it would get us great results,” Garcia said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.