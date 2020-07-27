New outline of Jefferson Elementary takes shape with commons addition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The walls for the new commons area for Jefferson Elementary School were put up last week outlining a new shape for the school as it gets ready to welcome students and staff from South Beaver Dam this fall.

“The precast beams and panels for the new commons area went up this past week,” director of business services Anne-Marie Malkovich told the operations committee for the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education on Monday.

Updates are being made to the core classrooms in the school including drywall patching, painting of the walls and flooring, Malkovich said.

Jefferson, which will be 70 at the start of next school year, was renovated after the district’s 1976 referendum to iadd the northern wing of the school. The school will have the addition of many of the students from South Beaver Dam Elementary School, which was closed at the end of the school year and sold over the summer.

The commons space is attached to the 1976 wing of the building to allow for additional programs and move the lunch periods out of one of the school’s gyms.

The commons addition will have new bathrooms with the kitchen moved there. It can be closed off from the rest of the school making it easier for use by the public when school is not in session.