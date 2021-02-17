New partnership to give Portage's John Muir students extra mental health support

This semester, the program is limited to several children whose families the district has already been working with over the last two years, Garrigan said, and it will continue next year at John Muir while staff evaluate how it’s working. She noted that the school needs to do it well before hopefully expanding it to more students and other schools.

Portage School Board President Steve Pate said he applauded Garrigan’s efforts to bring more services to students in a way that keeps them in school as much as possible.

“I’m really proud of Jen’s efforts to get this done, and I think it’s going to be great for our kids,” he said.

He sought assurance that students wouldn’t know which of their peers were receiving mental health services: “I know everyone needs help at some time in their life, but I don’t want to have a stigma attached to them either,” Pate said.

There are enough students already going in and out of classrooms for various classes, services and interventions that their peers won’t know who is receiving mental health counseling, Garrigan said. Sween said it will be done “discreetly” so no others will know about it.