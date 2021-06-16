New principal hired for Beaver Dam Middle School

Bill Loss was hired as the new principal of Beaver Dam Middle School Monday.

Loss is a Beaver Dam resident who is active in coaching and was previously the athletic director and associate principal of Beaver Dam High School from 2007-2009.

He was the assistant principal at Baraboo High School for a year before serving as the principal from 2010 to 2013. Loss went on to serve two years as the Kewaskum High School principal. He has been the principal of Watertown High School since 2015.

In 2010, Loss received his superintendent license.

“I have lived in Beaver Dam since 2007 and saw the unique opportunity to serve the community that I call home,” Loss said.

Loss said he has been active in the area as a youth coach and referee. He has three children, a fourth grader and twins in second grade, going to school in Beaver Dam.

Loss is taking over the role from Christine Ziemann, who accepted a position at Waterloo Intermediate/Middle School.

Loss said he will work on building relationships with staff and family members.

“The biggest thing families can expect is complete transparency and open communications,” Loss said. “I will also treat everyone with dignity and respect and work at building a greater sense of community.”