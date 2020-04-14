New principal hired for Portage High School

Hours waiver

The school board decided Monday to apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required hours of instruction for students. Earlier this month, the district announced it would use a pass/fail grading system in the second semester for students taking high school accredited courses via distance learning.

“We don’t need to worry about the hours anymore, but students still need to complete their accredited work if it counts toward their graduation,” Rudolph said. “We have not changed our graduation requirements.”

Portage last held classes on site March 14, just prior to its spring break March 16-20. March 14 is the same day Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure of all Wisconsin schools due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The state extending or not extending its “Safer at Home” order beyond April 24 “should be telling” regarding the possibility of returning to school and playing Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sports this year, Rudolph said. “Another big question right now is whether or not we’ll have a graduation (ceremony) or not. Well, that depends on what we can do and what we can’t do" in accordance with the state order.

Pate said his opinion is Wisconsin schools should be reopened but cautioned that he’s not a health expert. “I have never been through something like this before and nobody else has either. It’s new territory, but we will do what’s best for our kids. I hope they get back to school as soon as possible.”

