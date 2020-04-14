New principal hired for Portage High School

Portage Community School District has hired Oran Nehls as the next high school principal.
The Denmark High School principal will replace Joshua Sween on July 1 when Sween becomes the new superintendent in Portage. Sween will replace the retiring Margaret Rudolph.
Nehls has been the high school principal in Denmark for the past 10 years. He previously served as the assistant principal of Denmark High School and taught agricultural science at Campbellsport High School.
“I’m a very passionate person and I care deeply about the students and their success beyond high school,” Nehls said of what he brings to Portage. “Those are the two main things to know about me: I’m a very positive and optimistic person.”
Nehls -- a 1986 Pardeeville High School graduate -- started working in education in 2008 and has coached middle school basketball, high school football, high school track and was an FFA adviser. Prior to his work in education, Nehls was a livestock nutritionist, feed mill manager and dairy farmer.
“It’s a great addition for us and for the community,” Rudolph said. “He brings a lot of experience, but beyond that, he wants to be involved in the community and that’s an important piece to this. We need to work together, especially now during this public health emergency. We want the whole package.”
The school board approved the hire by a 7-0 vote at its regular board meeting Monday. Three members attended the meeting in person at Gerstenkorn Administration Building and the others were present via conference call.
“His resume is very strong and I think he’ll do a great job for us,” School Board President Steve Pate said. “He’ll be a great fit.”
The district’s hiring committee chose Nehls from a pool of six finalists and 17 applicants. Sween led the committee of 14 district staff members and met with each finalist face to face, all while keeping a safe social distance.
“We kept things as safe as possible and I was able to give them a tour of the high school,” Sween said of his interviews. “After the tours, we jumped on Zoom to conference with the other members of the committee. Given the circumstances, it couldn’t have gone any better. It actually worked really well.”
Sween added, “Oran is a very energetic person and he hooked me in right away. I was definitely curious to hear his thoughts about building relationships with students, staff and parents, and he surpassed all of my expectations.”
Nehls said a big part of his work in Denmark is “building bridges between the school and the workforce,” citing a recent expansion of its youth apprenticeship program and partnering with his local Chamber of Commerce to promote the school and Denmark community, which is near Green Bay.
Hours waiver
The school board decided Monday to apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required hours of instruction for students. Earlier this month, the district announced it would use a pass/fail grading system in the second semester for students taking high school accredited courses via distance learning.
“We don’t need to worry about the hours anymore, but students still need to complete their accredited work if it counts toward their graduation,” Rudolph said. “We have not changed our graduation requirements.”
Portage last held classes on site March 14, just prior to its spring break March 16-20. March 14 is the same day Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure of all Wisconsin schools due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The state extending or not extending its “Safer at Home” order beyond April 24 “should be telling” regarding the possibility of returning to school and playing Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sports this year, Rudolph said. “Another big question right now is whether or not we’ll have a graduation (ceremony) or not. Well, that depends on what we can do and what we can’t do" in accordance with the state order.
Pate said his opinion is Wisconsin schools should be reopened but cautioned that he’s not a health expert. “I have never been through something like this before and nobody else has either. It’s new territory, but we will do what’s best for our kids. I hope they get back to school as soon as possible.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
