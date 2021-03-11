New stipend role to mentor Native American students in the Baraboo School District

The Baraboo School District will add a new support for its Native American students, thanks to grant funding and an idea from local parents.

Assistant Teaching and Learning Director Jori Ruff brought the proposal to the school board Monday seeking to provide a mentor for Native students. The new role will come with an annual $5,000 stipend paid from federal Title VI funds through an Indian Education Formula Grant.

“As always when we have a grant, we want to figure out ways we can improve and other things that we can do to support our students,” Ruff said, participating in the meeting virtually, “and so this was something that came up at our parent advisory committee meeting in February. The parents were really interested in having someone who could be a possible mentor or job coach to our students within the Baraboo School District.”

A leader from the parent group, Patti Reyes, said members have been talking about the idea “for a while.” They want someone in the schools who can “touch base with our students and know their schedules,” Reyes told the school board. Ruff meets with the group monthly to discuss use of the grant.

After Ruff’s explanation, the board approved the new role and stipend unanimously with no further discussion. Board member Nancy Thome was absent.