New stipend role to mentor Native American students in the Baraboo School District

The Baraboo School District will add a new support for its Native American students, thanks to grant funding and an idea from local parents.
Assistant Teaching and Learning Director Jori Ruff brought the proposal to the school board Monday seeking to provide a mentor for Native students. The new role will come with an annual $5,000 stipend paid from federal Title VI funds through an Indian Education Formula Grant.
“As always when we have a grant, we want to figure out ways we can improve and other things that we can do to support our students,” Ruff said, participating in the meeting virtually, “and so this was something that came up at our parent advisory committee meeting in February. The parents were really interested in having someone who could be a possible mentor or job coach to our students within the Baraboo School District.”
A leader from the parent group, Patti Reyes, said members have been talking about the idea “for a while.” They want someone in the schools who can “touch base with our students and know their schedules,” Reyes told the school board. Ruff meets with the group monthly to discuss use of the grant.
After Ruff’s explanation, the board approved the new role and stipend unanimously with no further discussion. Board member Nancy Thome was absent.
“You already have a motion and a second for approval, so nice job up there,” said President Kevin Vodak.
The district has received the grant since the 2019-20 school year and is currently using it to provide academic support sessions for Native students, snacks and busing for those students to access in-person tutoring, Ruff said. The Ho-Chunk Nation’s flag also flies in front of each of the district’s schools as a result of the program, she said.
Ruff kicked off her presentation to the board by offering a “land acknowledgement,” in which she recognized the sovereignty of American Indian nations in Wisconsin and acknowledged the Baraboo School District is “located on the land of the Ho-Chunk people and nation.”
“What’s so wonderful about this grant is just having the opportunity to meet with the families and the parent group and to create these relationships,” Ruff said. “I really feel that Baraboo is — we are just very strong in supporting our families and supporting our Native American students and working on that relationship and continuing to cultivate that, so I appreciate Patti and all of the parents that come to those meetings, and I’m grateful to be able to work with you.”
The district is working with Ho-Chunk leaders on another project: Superintendent Lori Mueller said Jack Young Middle School’s main entrance corridor will highlight the tribe, their history and environmental stewardship as part of the ongoing renovation.
