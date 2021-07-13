New superintendent unveils entry plan, expects update soon on fall virtual option

Received the 2020-21 seclusion and restraint report from Director of Student Services Michele Yates-Wickus, which showed 50 total incidents at the elementary level and five at the secondary level this school year. While secondary-level incidents stayed the same compared to the 2019-20 school year, elementary school seclusions and restraints decreased more than 60% from the 134 incidents last year. The data will be reported to the state Department of Public Instruction in October, Yates-Wickus said.

Approved an out-of-state field trip for the high school softball team next spring from March 24-29. Head coach Dan Lewison said the team will be going to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to practice and play at a Cal Ripken facility. The trip will be paid mostly with existing team funds from previous fundraising efforts, but players may have to pay up to $500 each. Lewison said “we’ll figure something out” if the fee proves to be a barrier for any students.

Passed a resolution to adopt the Wisconsin Academic Standards, which is what most Wisconsin districts follow. Jane McMahon, director of secondary teaching/learning, said the Baraboo School District already relies primarily on the WAS, which is based on the Common Core State Standards, but the WAS recently went through a revision process so administrators decided to update the language to “accurately reflect the standards we use.”

Renewed the district’s use of the Next Generation Science Standards and Wisconsin Standards for Computer Science for the 2021-22 school year.

Chose Prairie Farms Dairy through NPPGov to be the district’s 2021-22 milk vendor, distributed by local company I.A.M. Dairy. Prairie Farms Dairy, the district’s provider last year, offered the lowest cost with NPPGov, as compared to the only other bid, which was from Dean Foods.