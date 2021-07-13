New superintendent unveils entry plan, expects update soon on fall virtual option

In his first Baraboo School Board meeting as district administrator Monday, Rainey Briggs said about a dozen families have chosen virtual learning for next school year, significantly fewer than last fall when the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak in Wisconsin.
“We’re currently in the process of developing and processing what that’s going to look like in the fall for students and families that selected virtual as an option,” Briggs said.
Principals have been contacting the roughly 35 families that indicated in March that they wanted to use a virtual option this fall, he said, but with the changing COVID-19 conditions and CDC guidance, that number is now down to 12 or 13. Briggs said administrators will present their expectations for virtual learning next year at an upcoming board meeting.
In September last year, the district had almost 800 virtual students, or roughly a quarter of its total student body. That number fluctuated throughout the year as students shifted models based on disease exposure, school closures and other factors.
Baraboo mother Stacy Jax, a former substitute teacher and developer of a gunshot detection system, voiced her support of the district continuing to offer alternatives like virtual learning during the public comment period at the start of the meeting.
“I think it’s very important that we consider that you cannot please everyone and nor can you protect everyone,” Jax said, “and so by offering well-supported educational alternatives is the best route to go, and I believe the school district has done a phenomenal job for that.”
Superintendent’s entry plan
The meeting came shortly after Briggs unveiled his entry plan in the district’s weekly e-newsletter. Among its goals are developing positive relationships with school board members, local families and the larger community and establishing six different transition teams to help develop potential action plans for the district.
Building equity, a point he addressed in April and part of the district’s 2019-22 strategic plan, is a focal point of his entry plan. Briggs will implement the “Building Blocks of Diversity, Belonging, and Inclusion” to build equity and create “transformational spaces” where people can have “difficult conversations,” it said. Put into phases in his transition timeline, those concepts entail considering who is in Baraboo schools, who doesn’t feel like they belong and “redefining education with the voices of historically marginalized populations.”
“Belonging is central for transformational opportunity and the foundation of equity. It is the catalyst that impacts the closing of opportunity gaps,” the plan said, citing Darnisa Amante-Jackson, co-founder of The Disruptive Equity Education Project.
Briggs also aims to gather input from various stakeholders and conduct an analysis of the district’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, known as a SWOT analysis, by holding focus meetings, conducting surveys, speaking with stakeholders and reviewing student performance data, according to the entry plan.
Jax, who said she had read the plan, suggested Briggs consider surveying teachers anonymously and confidentially to gather their perspectives on student mask-wearing, rather than relying on them voicing their opinions publicly or to board members. She thanked the board for making masks optional for all students this summer and asked if it decides to resume a mask requirement that it draw the line at grade levels or buildings instead of ages.
In other business Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Received the 2020-21 seclusion and restraint report from Director of Student Services Michele Yates-Wickus, which showed 50 total incidents at the elementary level and five at the secondary level this school year. While secondary-level incidents stayed the same compared to the 2019-20 school year, elementary school seclusions and restraints decreased more than 60% from the 134 incidents last year. The data will be reported to the state Department of Public Instruction in October, Yates-Wickus said.
- Approved an out-of-state field trip for the high school softball team next spring from March 24-29. Head coach Dan Lewison said the team will be going to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to practice and play at a Cal Ripken facility. The trip will be paid mostly with existing team funds from previous fundraising efforts, but players may have to pay up to $500 each. Lewison said “we’ll figure something out” if the fee proves to be a barrier for any students.
- Passed a resolution to adopt the Wisconsin Academic Standards, which is what most Wisconsin districts follow. Jane McMahon, director of secondary teaching/learning, said the Baraboo School District already relies primarily on the WAS, which is based on the Common Core State Standards, but the WAS recently went through a revision process so administrators decided to update the language to “accurately reflect the standards we use.”
- Renewed the district’s use of the Next Generation Science Standards and Wisconsin Standards for Computer Science for the 2021-22 school year.
- Chose Prairie Farms Dairy through NPPGov to be the district’s 2021-22 milk vendor, distributed by local company I.A.M. Dairy. Prairie Farms Dairy, the district’s provider last year, offered the lowest cost with NPPGov, as compared to the only other bid, which was from Dean Foods.
- Heard an update on the Jack Young Middle School construction project. Mike Kohlman, chairman of the committee overseeing the project, said because the project is under budget, leaders have been able to address additional areas they initially didn’t think they’d be able to afford, including the front entryway, agriculture program space and changes to the technical education area. While the rest of the project is expected to finish on time before the school year begins this fall, those areas will likely be completed in October. Teachers will begin moving into classrooms by early August.
Board member Nancy Thome was absent.
