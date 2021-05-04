Next 5 years the focus of public meetings in Lodi School District

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bruenig said 12 community members who make up the strategic planning coalition as well as the community members who attend the meetings will drive discussion points — not the school board or administration — but the topics might include student mental health and how the district plans to move forward in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would be surprised if social-emotional learning and mental health are not addressed in the meetings,” Bruenig said. “They’re such a big part of academic achievement.”

This school year the district increased mental health training among its teaching staff and launched homeroom periods to start the day for middle school students so they could connect with their teachers and peers at the start of every school day, Breunig said. The district hopes to get input regarding other ways the district can improve mental health among students.

The district has held virtual parent-teacher conferences this school year and expects to keep that option for parents going forward as well as other virtual platforms.

“We look forward to virtual open houses and virtual meetings with our parents and students and teachers because it gets everybody involved,” Bruenig said. “For some, it’s just so convenient in terms of scheduling and you can really see why parents wouldn’t want to give it up.”