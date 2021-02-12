Next Baraboo middle school principal hired, looking forward to building relationships

She resigned in October, jumping onto the team creating the Wisconsin Center for Resilient Schools, a collaboration between Cooperative Educational Service Agency 4 and the DPI.

Then the Baraboo principal position opened up. Describing it as “a dream opportunity,” she felt like she had to apply. She said she’s “absolutely thrilled” to have gotten the job.

“I just am so excited, I cannot even tell you,” she said. “I just am really just looking forward to working with everyone.”

While she said she’s not sure middle school is a natural fit for her, she loves the Baraboo School District’s size -- it’s not too big or too small -- the community’s “considerable amount of support” for the district and the pride Jack Young staff have in their school.

“I felt like a lot of the core values that they had at the district and building levels fit me personally in a way that I felt like I could come in and be a strong leader for them,” Tranel said.

Looking ahead