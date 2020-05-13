No finals for Beaver Dam High School students this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Students around the country are grasping new ways of learning while trying to keep their grades up.

One change Beaver Dam High School students might welcome is not having the traditional final exam to end the school year.

“Typically, the final exam is 15 percent of a student’s final grade,” director of district language and learning Sandra David said. “This means that for semester two, the student’s grade will be 100 percent of the grade book grade at the end of the semester.”

In addition, high school students can utilize the current grading system of letter grades or use a pass/incomplete system for second semester. David said they would have to use one system for all the classes they are taking. Incomplete assignments will stand until the end of June.

“Students and families will have until May 29 to make an informed decision about how they would like to be graded,” David said. “We will share at a later date how students can communicate their choice.”

Students will have the month of June to make up their work, David said.

Students graduating from high school will cross the stage on June 28 at 2 p.m.