No finals for Beaver Dam High School students this year

Students around the country are grasping new ways of learning while trying to keep their grades up.
One change Beaver Dam High School students might welcome is not having the traditional final exam to end the school year.
“Typically, the final exam is 15 percent of a student’s final grade,” director of district language and learning Sandra David said. “This means that for semester two, the student’s grade will be 100 percent of the grade book grade at the end of the semester.”
In addition, high school students can utilize the current grading system of letter grades or use a pass/incomplete system for second semester. David said they would have to use one system for all the classes they are taking. Incomplete assignments will stand until the end of June.
“Students and families will have until May 29 to make an informed decision about how they would like to be graded,” David said. “We will share at a later date how students can communicate their choice.”
Students will have the month of June to make up their work, David said.
Students graduating from high school will cross the stage on June 28 at 2 p.m.
Students who are receiving dual high school and college credit may opt for pass and incomplete at the high school level but the college may require a traditional letter grade, David said.
Students at Beaver Dam Middle School will continue to be graded based on learning targets and performance standards.
“One grade is given per learning target,” David said.
The standards are given to the students ahead of time, David said. There will be no penalties or extra credit given.
“Selected assessments are used for grading purposes,” David said.
The elementary school students will use a 3-pronged approach to grading and reporting for the second semester, David said.
“We will use our existing report card format to show third quarter learning,” David said. “In addition, with each report card we will provide a narrative document for digital distance learning.”
All the elementary students will either have an online meeting or phone call home to discuss the end of the year along with summer learning tips for the students, David said.
