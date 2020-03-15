No school this week in Baraboo as plans change Sunday; free lunches start March 30

Baraboo schools will close immediately, according to District Administrator Lori Mueller.

Baraboo School District announced shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday its plans to close all schools, just a day after it had released plans to close starting Wednesday following an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers. It still will offer free lunches to all Baraboo children starting March 30.

District Administrator Lori Mueller said the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction informed the districtit could launch the Summer Food Service Program early to ensure that food-insecure students have access to food. The district offers free lunches every summer to any children 18 and under in the community through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, she said.

“We have a number of students that are going to need to have access to food during the school closures, so the opportunity to provide food is really important at this time,” Mueller said Saturday.

Lunches will be available via pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays starting March 30 at Al Behrman Elementary School and Baraboo High School. Delivery options may be available to children who can’t get to the schools, according to a letter Mueller released Saturday.