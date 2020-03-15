No school this week in Baraboo as plans change Sunday; free lunches start March 30

Baraboo schools will close immediately, according to District Administrator Lori Mueller.
Baraboo School District announced shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday its plans to close all schools, just a day after it had released plans to close starting Wednesday following an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers. It still will offer free lunches to all Baraboo children starting March 30.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction informed the districtit could launch the Summer Food Service Program early to ensure that food-insecure students have access to food. The district offers free lunches every summer to any children 18 and under in the community through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, she said.
“We have a number of students that are going to need to have access to food during the school closures, so the opportunity to provide food is really important at this time,” Mueller said Saturday.
Lunches will be available via pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays starting March 30 at Al Behrman Elementary School and Baraboo High School. Delivery options may be available to children who can’t get to the schools, according to a letter Mueller released Saturday.
District leaders will announce late Monday their plans to distribute learning resources and personal belongings left at school, Mueller said in Sunday's news release. All Baraboo schools are closed through at least April 5, along with Kid Stop, athletics and co-curricular activities.
As of Saturday, the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club posted to Facebook its plans to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and reopen in conjunction with schools. No updates had been posted by Sunday night.
The following school events also have been postponed:
- District Behavior Task Forces, Monday
- Fifth-grade concert, Monday
- Baraboo High School Showcase Concert, Tuesday
- Family Literacy Night, Thursday
- Parent-Teacher Conferences, Monday-Wednesday
- Food for Kidz, April 4
- Child Development Day and 4K Registration, April 8
Decisions on further cancellations and impacts to other events this spring have not been made yet.
While schools are closed, the Baraboo School District will provide books and virtual resource options but will not use virtual learning to replace regular classroom instruction, according to the Saturday letter.
If a student doesn’t have access to the internet at home, Charter-Spectrum is offering free broadband and WiFi for 60 days by calling 1-844-488-8395, according to a press release.
Updates from the district will be posted to social media and on the district's website at baraboo.k12.wi.us/communications.cfm.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.