North Freedom continues free lunches through August, while Portage on track to surpass last year

NORTH FREEDOM -- Most children and teens go to the library for books, movies or library programs, but for Shelby Straubhaar and others in North Freedom, it also provides lunch.
Through community efforts led by the elementary school principal, the North Freedom Public Library continued offering free daily bagged meals to local children after the Baraboo School District’s summer meal program ended July 31.
“A lot of us don’t know how to cook, so it’s a lot easier to come in here and then getting a lunch instead of making it at home while our parents are gone,” said Straubhaar, 15. Her parents work during the day.
She, Anisa Straubhaar and Bella Hammermeister, both 10, biked to the library around noon on Monday to pick up their meals, which they said they enjoy.
North Freedom Elementary School Principal Kathy Andreasen said some of her staff volunteered their time to help prepare and transport about 40 meals a day this month. Organizers raised slightly more than $1,400 from local churches, community groups and businesses to keep it going.
“My staff was just absolutely amazing with their generosity to come in for an hour and help prepare these meals,” Andreasen said.
Library Director Raina Roloff said the community institution was originally asked to serve as the pickup location. Her answer was “absolutely yes,” Roloff said, “and it just grew from there.”
“We knew there was a community need, and that’s what we are here in this community for, is to fill needs,” she said.
With Andreasen as the connection point -- she’s also the president of the library board -- planning for the August meals came together quickly, Roloff said. Distribution from the library started Aug. 3, leaving no gap from when the school district program ended.
From June 8 through July 31, the Baraboo School District distributed almost 25,300 breakfasts and lunches in the community, including North Freedom, according to Food Service Director Mary Loveless. The summer lunch program began early this year at expanded locations due to school closures, giving out more than 48,000 meals from the end of March through what would have been the end of the school year.
Loveless noted that the program also ended two weeks later than it would have in a normal year. It stopped service before August to allow the kitchens to be cleaned and sanitized and to give staff time to prepare for the school year.
Meals in Portage
Free summer lunches are also given out to anyone 18 and younger at the Portage Public Library, as well as at three parks, on weekdays through the end of this month. The library, Portage Presbyterian Church and the Columbia County University of Wisconsin-Extension started the Portage Summer Lunch Program seven years ago, said program secretary and children’s librarian Dawn Foster.
Foster said the program serves about 100 lunches per day at the library, Goodyear Park, Lincoln Park and Sanborn Park, totaling 4,811 meals from June 5 through July 31, and will continue through August. In 2019, it served 5,390.
“We’re on track to surpass the number of lunches we served last year, which was a pretty large amount,” Foster said.
Funding
The Wisconsin Dells School District prepares the meals for most of the summer and transports them to Portage. As a USDA program, the district is reimbursed with federal funds, but Foster said the Portage Summer Lunch Program has other costs, including transportation, coolers and banners, that are paid through donations and funding from Portage Area United Way and the Alliant Energy Foundation.
Foster said the organization packs and distributes the lunches locally during the last week, without help from the Dells. Community volunteers and the Portage Community School District help instead.
We are so appreciative that we’ve had people to step up to help us out. Because we just -- we couldn’t do it ourselves,” Foster said.
The Baraboo School District’s summer meal program also gets federal funding, but the North Freedom efforts don’t.
Andreasen expressed appreciation to the community, churches and businesses that have helped, including North Freedom parents and families, the Thrivent Action Team, North Freedom Baptist Church, North Freedom Baptist Missions, Lynn Zimmerman at Golden Needle, Shannon Zeman at BS Depot and Ladies Aid of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. “Everybody we asked was more than happy” to donate funds or food, she said.
“These are my kiddos and my families, and I just want to make sure that they’re taken care of,” Andreasen said.
