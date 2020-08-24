North Freedom continues free lunches through August, while Portage on track to surpass last year

“We knew there was a community need, and that’s what we are here in this community for, is to fill needs,” she said.

With Andreasen as the connection point -- she’s also the president of the library board -- planning for the August meals came together quickly, Roloff said. Distribution from the library started Aug. 3, leaving no gap from when the school district program ended.

From June 8 through July 31, the Baraboo School District distributed almost 25,300 breakfasts and lunches in the community, including North Freedom, according to Food Service Director Mary Loveless. The summer lunch program began early this year at expanded locations due to school closures, giving out more than 48,000 meals from the end of March through what would have been the end of the school year.

Loveless noted that the program also ended two weeks later than it would have in a normal year. It stopped service before August to allow the kitchens to be cleaned and sanitized and to give staff time to prepare for the school year.

Meals in Portage