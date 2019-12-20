Officials: New scholarships will follow students from Boo-U program to UW-Platteville

Campus officials announced new scholarships Wednesday that will follow students from their two-year college experience in Baraboo to a bachelor’s degree in Platteville.

Ed Janairo, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus dean, said the Launch scholarships will be awarded to one incoming student in each of the new Associate of Science programs — in food and agriculture or business administration, both of which were added this year — starting in the fall of 2020.

“It’s exciting because it’s our first scholarship that is part of an academic pathway for students to get not only their associate degree, but then move on to their bachelor’s degree as well,” Janairo said during a Campus Commission meeting Thursday.

While an eligible full-time student is enrolled at UW-Baraboo, Friends of the Campus Inc. will fund the $1,000-per-year scholarship, as long as the student remains in “good academic standing,” according to campus spokesman John Christensen.

“We thank our foundation with Friends of the Campus for their contribution,” Janairo said.