One year later, area teachers recall anxiety, uncertainty in early days of pandemic

Having to figure out how to teach virtually caused them to be more creative and grow their ability to use technology, educators said. All three districts switched to a pass/fail system, acknowledging that not all students had reliable internet access or could focus on schoolwork with the other challenges they were facing from the pandemic.

Forshee said COVID-19 “exposed fundamental inequities that already existed” in education overall and “made them significantly worse and more difficult.” Some students were dealing with having to work to help their families make rent or already faced systemic inequities.

“We had to be very conscious of that, because … you can’t punish children for wanting to survive and doing what they need to do to survive and prioritizing what they need to prioritize to survive,” she said.

Hansen said she and her husband had an easier time adapting to virtual schooling than many other parents, because they’re both teachers and were working from home. They have two daughters who were in Rusch Elementary at the time.

She said they made a lot of attempts to connect with students during the first several weeks of the shutdown to make sure students’ needs were being met.