One year later, area teachers recall anxiety, uncertainty in early days of pandemic

Portage High School teacher Elizabeth Hansen first realized the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic when she returned home late on a Wednesday in March of last year to the news that the NBA was shutting down.
“That moment was really jarring for me to see something on that scale happen,” she said exactly a year later. “And then obviously the next 48 hours were just, like, transformative.”
The following day, she remembers the UW System closing and her school principal addressing staff about what could potentially happen. That Friday, March 13, Hansen sat in her in-laws’ living room, enjoying a fish fry for her sister-in-law’s birthday when she heard Gov. Tony Evers was ordering all schools to close by March 18, 2020.
Portage educators knew a shutdown was coming, Hansen said, but they didn’t expect it to happen so quickly and suddenly.
“There was just a lot of anxiety and uncertainty. I remember feeling, like, really anxious. Very anxious about what was going to happen, and I think that feeling was kind of overwhelming for me during the first, I would say, about 10 days,” Hansen said.
After a year of adapting to once jarring changes, local educators reflected upon their experiences under COVID-19. Christina Olson, a school counselor at Baraboo’s middle school, met Evers’ announcement with “mixed feelings.”
“I kept thinking we’d go back. We’d be out a month, you know, maybe two weeks, but we’d get back in the building,” Olson said. It was a sentiment shared by other educators interviewed for this story.
She and Baraboo elementary physical education teacher Kevin Catterson said the real shock came when the state extended the shutdown through the rest of the 2019-20 school year. At that point, Olson shifted her focus to how she could reach families and students without them coming into school buildings.
“You know, from March until next September is a long time not seeing our kiddos, so it was finding different avenues to reach out to them and different ways to do things to still support them,” she said.
Catterson said he remembers feeling uneasy about not knowing what to expect. Many teachers, including himself, had never used technology for distance education before.
In the time that followed, Catterson said there was “a lot of good communication” between administrators and staff. The challenges posed by the pandemic showed the perseverance educators have and made them realize what they’re capable of, especially with developing new teaching techniques, he said.
Other teachers echoed that thought.
Amanda Forshee, who was then teaching at Wisconsin Dells High School and now teaches at the middle school, was too ill with COVID-19 to be very involved with much of the planning after Evers’ announcement. She said she caught the disease serving as a judge at a forensics meet in DeForest earlier that week. The event was crowded and, by definition, had a lot of students projecting their voices, “which, looking back on it, is a terrible place to go,” she said, laughing. “But none of us knew that. None of us had any idea at the time.”
The realization that the coronavirus was going to change even life in the Midwest came slowly and gradually for her, as more and more events were canceled, she said. It finally hit home when the state boys basketball tournament — in which the Dells team was supposed to compete — got the axe.
“That broke a lot of people’s hearts. Mine too,” Forshee said.
During Evers’ press conference, students in her classroom wanted to watch, so she put it on her screen. They had “a thousand questions” that she couldn’t answer, Forshee said.
She remembers thinking, “Gee, I sure would love to live in a time that isn’t going to show up in the history books. Sure would love to live in precedented times.”
Having to figure out how to teach virtually caused them to be more creative and grow their ability to use technology, educators said. All three districts switched to a pass/fail system, acknowledging that not all students had reliable internet access or could focus on schoolwork with the other challenges they were facing from the pandemic.
Forshee said COVID-19 “exposed fundamental inequities that already existed” in education overall and “made them significantly worse and more difficult.” Some students were dealing with having to work to help their families make rent or already faced systemic inequities.
“We had to be very conscious of that, because … you can’t punish children for wanting to survive and doing what they need to do to survive and prioritizing what they need to prioritize to survive,” she said.
Hansen said she and her husband had an easier time adapting to virtual schooling than many other parents, because they’re both teachers and were working from home. They have two daughters who were in Rusch Elementary at the time.
She said they made a lot of attempts to connect with students during the first several weeks of the shutdown to make sure students’ needs were being met.
“It was simply an unprecedented time when a lot of people were just trying to survive, literally and figuratively,” Hansen said.
