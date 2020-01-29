Online coordinator: Baraboo Virtual Campus growing but needs more support at middle school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As of March, the top five Baraboo Virtual Campus courses that students enrolled in were blended learning courses, English credit recovery, health, civics and consumer math.

Most of Baraboo’s virtual students enroll in online courses due to a psychological or physical condition, a schedule conflict, personal interest in a course, they want accelerated classes or they are a senior trying to graduate on time, Gillmore said. She added that more students apply for online coursework than the district can support.

“We just don’t have the teachers in place to do that or the funding in place to honor every single request, and quite frankly, sometimes students think they want an online class but (it’s) probably not a good fit for them,” she said.

Success at BHS, challenges at JYMS

According to district data, BHS students have been successfully completing online courses at a higher rate almost every year since 2013-14. That year, 69% of online enrollments were completed successfully, meaning the student did all of the required work and passed the class. In 2018-19, it rose to 84%.

With fewer middle school students in the program, their completion data is more variable from year to year because one student can have a larger impact on it.