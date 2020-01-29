Online coordinator: Baraboo Virtual Campus growing but needs more support at middle school

Baraboo School District’s Virtual Campus has grown in both enrollment and student success over the last seven years, but some challenges prompted its coordinator to ask the school board Monday to consider creating a new full-time position to oversee the program at the middle school.
Online Coordinator Shelly Gillmore presented data at Monday’s board meeting on the district’s virtual offerings from 2013 to 2020. Baraboo has partnered since 2009 with Wisconsin eSchool Network, which shares teachers from across the state, opening Baraboo students up to 200 different online courses, some taught by local teachers.
During the first semester this year, Baraboo had 500 enrollments — meaning the total number of courses students are enrolled in — through the Baraboo Virtual Campus. That’s more enrollments than the program saw in all of 2013-14. Gillmore expects to reach 900 to 1,000 enrollments by the end of this summer.
“As you can see, this is only semester one, but we’ve been on an upward trend. We grew in 2016-17 when we were able to go one-to-one with our devices,” Gillmore said. Enrollments dipped in 2017-18 but rose again the next year. “We’ve been in a mostly upward trajectory, which is … equivalent to what we’re seeing at the statewide level.”
The vast majority of enrollments come from Baraboo High School, according to data Gillmore shared. A small percentage — usually less than 5% each year — come from Jack Young Middle School.
Virtual expectations
District Administrator Lori Mueller noted that Baraboo offers the same virtual school options as other districts but has different expectations that students have to meet while they’re taking online courses. Some Baraboo students open-enroll to other district’s virtual programs to avoid those requirements, she said.
When that happens, Gillmore said, those students often re-enroll in Baraboo after earning no credits while they were away. If they then ask to join Baraboo Virtual Campus, she can require them to take just one or two online classes before transitioning to a full-time online program to make sure the district’s format works for them.
“We want to take care of kids and not let a whole year go by without earning any credit and then go, ‘well, now we have to get you down an alternative pathway to get your high school diploma,’” Gillmore said.
Since 2015-16, the district’s virtual school enrollments have shifted more toward “blended learning” options, in which students use digital content but still meet regularly in a classroom with a teacher, rather than online-only options.
As of March, the top five Baraboo Virtual Campus courses that students enrolled in were blended learning courses, English credit recovery, health, civics and consumer math.
Most of Baraboo’s virtual students enroll in online courses due to a psychological or physical condition, a schedule conflict, personal interest in a course, they want accelerated classes or they are a senior trying to graduate on time, Gillmore said. She added that more students apply for online coursework than the district can support.
“We just don’t have the teachers in place to do that or the funding in place to honor every single request, and quite frankly, sometimes students think they want an online class but (it’s) probably not a good fit for them,” she said.
Success at BHS, challenges at JYMS
According to district data, BHS students have been successfully completing online courses at a higher rate almost every year since 2013-14. That year, 69% of online enrollments were completed successfully, meaning the student did all of the required work and passed the class. In 2018-19, it rose to 84%.
With fewer middle school students in the program, their completion data is more variable from year to year because one student can have a larger impact on it.
So far this year, Gillmore said the program at JYMS is seeing a “shift in behaviors” and more students with individual needs. Mueller said the school was trying to see how online learning options worked for students with behavior problems but found that it wasn’t a “good fit” for all of them.
“Our middle school is really having a hard time right now,” Gillmore said. “We are making a shift now, second semester, to try a different learning management system to support students, but I also think that there’s an additional level of support that the middle school is in need of that I have a hard time providing, and that’s having somebody on site all day, every day to support students who are in that classroom.”
She asked the board to consider creating a full-time position for an online learning coach at JYMS in the near future. That person would be able to check in on students and help them when they’re struggling.
“I know that when I connect with my online students at the high school and I have them physically come into my classroom and we work together, that’s impactful for kids,” she said. “Because we’re building those connections and we’re keeping them tied to our district.”
She also suggested the board consider offering a stipend for a local teacher to lead an online physical education course due to increasing student demand. Gillmore said a review by the Wisconsin eSchool Network last year found that the district could save money by doing so.
Baraboo School District teachers who offer an online class through the network bring revenue to the district.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.