Organizers hope community members, local officials work together on 'vaping crisis' at Boo-U event

Noye will inform attendees about what vaping is, its history and how it has “both intentionally and unintentionally been targeted at youth.” She plans to share some strategies the community could use to tackle the issue but said community members also should bring their own ideas to share with elected officials.

An outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping use hospitalized more than 2,800 people and is linked to 68 deaths in the U.S. and its territories as of Feb. 18, but it has been declining since September, according to the CDC. While the agency didn’t rule out other potential causes, it reported that products containing THC played a “major role,” with Vitamin E acetate strongly linked to the outbreak.

Despite the publicity around the outbreak, Noye said most student focus groups she facilitated weren’t concerned about the health risks of vaping.

Sabol encouraged parents to contact law enforcement or their local schools if they have questions.

“There’s no dumb question when it comes to kids vaping, so I think if they want to reach out to me or to a school official, they can and they should and we’ll do the best we can to help them and inform them,” she said.

