Outdoor graduation held in Randolph
Graduates parade

From left, Randolph High School graduates Claire Medema and Jalyn Woreck take part in a graduation parade through the village Sunday following their commencement ceremony. Concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic changed the traditional event into a outdoor drive-in style graduation.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

RANDOLPH – Randolph High School seniors had the opportunity to shine and bid farewell to classmates at a graduation ceremony held Sunday afternoon in the school’s parking lot.

The drive-in movie style ceremony took place at 4 p.m. on a hot, clear day with spectators either choosing to stay by their vehicles or sitting in lawn chairs. The school asked guests to be respectful of one another’s comfort levels and maintain social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The graduation was as traditional as it could be, with Valedictorian Joshua Kercher and Salutatorian Alyssa Westra both giving speeches, graduates receiving diplomas along with scholarships and awards and the crowd viewing a video presentation of the seniors as they grew from little on.

The ceremony was live streamed and posted on the school’s website for those who could not attend and a professional photographer documented the event.

Schools in the state physically closed in March amid the COVID-19 crisis and all extracurricular activities were canceled, with students having to finish their studies virtually from home.

Rocket pride

Senior Peyton Moldenhauer shows off his Rockets basketball jersey after picking up his diploma Sunday at Randolph High School's outdoor graduation ceremony. The boys basketball team had advanced to the state's sectional final before its season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Westra reminded those in attendance that this was not the first time her class experienced a crisis, as most of them were born in the shadow of the 9-11 terrorist attack. She said having the last chapter of their high school years cut short is an indescribable feeling but it has taught them the life lesson to not to take anything for granted.

“The class of 2020 is full of strong individuals and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us,” she said.

Kercher said his fellow classmates have all been impacted by the coronavirus and there are those who have struggled, “But this struggle has brewed courage and strength within every graduate both here today and elsewhere.”

He said we live in a world of separation and chaos, but we also live among some of the closest communities imaginable and his class will have a positive force on the world.

“Although many people are struggling now, it is our bonds with other people that keep us fighting,” he said.

Forty-three students were called to the stage individually to pick up their diplomas and receive the class flower, the white Gerbera daisy. Handshakes were not given.

No social distancing necessary

Randolph School Board vice president Gary DeVries hugs his son Brady during Randolph High School's outdoor commencent ceremony Sunday. Graduates and family members gathered in the school's parking lot to celebrate the Class of 2020, whose school year finished virtually amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The class song “Mr. Blue Skies” by ELO played during the diploma presentation. The seniors chose as their motto, “If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough.” from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Monsters Inc. University).

In his closing remarks, Principal Andy Kohn asked the graduates to focus on empathy, passion and perseverance in order to reach their fullest potential.

At the conclusion of the commencement ceremony, a graduation parade took place throughout the village.

