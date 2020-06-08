Outdoor graduation held in Randolph

RANDOLPH – Randolph High School seniors had the opportunity to shine and bid farewell to classmates at a graduation ceremony held Sunday afternoon in the school’s parking lot.
The drive-in movie style ceremony took place at 4 p.m. on a hot, clear day with spectators either choosing to stay by their vehicles or sitting in lawn chairs. The school asked guests to be respectful of one another’s comfort levels and maintain social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The graduation was as traditional as it could be, with Valedictorian Joshua Kercher and Salutatorian Alyssa Westra both giving speeches, graduates receiving diplomas along with scholarships and awards and the crowd viewing a video presentation of the seniors as they grew from little on.
The ceremony was live streamed and posted on the school’s website for those who could not attend and a professional photographer documented the event.
Schools in the state physically closed in March amid the COVID-19 crisis and all extracurricular activities were canceled, with students having to finish their studies virtually from home.
Westra reminded those in attendance that this was not the first time her class experienced a crisis, as most of them were born in the shadow of the 9-11 terrorist attack. She said having the last chapter of their high school years cut short is an indescribable feeling but it has taught them the life lesson to not to take anything for granted.
“The class of 2020 is full of strong individuals and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us,” she said.
Kercher said his fellow classmates have all been impacted by the coronavirus and there are those who have struggled, “But this struggle has brewed courage and strength within every graduate both here today and elsewhere.”
He said we live in a world of separation and chaos, but we also live among some of the closest communities imaginable and his class will have a positive force on the world.
“Although many people are struggling now, it is our bonds with other people that keep us fighting,” he said.
Forty-three students were called to the stage individually to pick up their diplomas and receive the class flower, the white Gerbera daisy. Handshakes were not given.
The class song “Mr. Blue Skies” by ELO played during the diploma presentation. The seniors chose as their motto, “If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough.” from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Monsters Inc. University).
In his closing remarks, Principal Andy Kohn asked the graduates to focus on empathy, passion and perseverance in order to reach their fullest potential.
At the conclusion of the commencement ceremony, a graduation parade took place throughout the village.
