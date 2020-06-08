Outdoor graduation held in Randolph

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RANDOLPH – Randolph High School seniors had the opportunity to shine and bid farewell to classmates at a graduation ceremony held Sunday afternoon in the school’s parking lot.

The drive-in movie style ceremony took place at 4 p.m. on a hot, clear day with spectators either choosing to stay by their vehicles or sitting in lawn chairs. The school asked guests to be respectful of one another’s comfort levels and maintain social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The graduation was as traditional as it could be, with Valedictorian Joshua Kercher and Salutatorian Alyssa Westra both giving speeches, graduates receiving diplomas along with scholarships and awards and the crowd viewing a video presentation of the seniors as they grew from little on.

The ceremony was live streamed and posted on the school’s website for those who could not attend and a professional photographer documented the event.

Schools in the state physically closed in March amid the COVID-19 crisis and all extracurricular activities were canceled, with students having to finish their studies virtually from home.