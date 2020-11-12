Outdoor learning space starts to take shape at Baraboo elementary school

An effort at one Baraboo elementary school seeks to ensure not all news in 2020 is bleak.
Construction will begin Friday on a new outdoor learning space, including a small amphitheater and gardens, at Gordon L. Willson Elementary in West Baraboo, a project more than a year in the making. Led by kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Gulden, school staff and students celebrated the occasion with a socially distanced, outdoor groundbreaking Thursday afternoon, complete with child-sized construction helmets and golden shovels.
“It’s like we’re nearing the finish line finally, for sure,” Gulden said after the event. “I cannot thank the businesses and our community enough for the countless hours that they have put into the planning and the design of this structure. It’s been amazing.”
She’s especially excited to see the project coming close to fruition during a year when school staff have taken on additional responsibilities and more work than usual.
“This school year has brought new challenges to our teachers and staff and I’ve just been so proud at how we’ve handled those challenges and taken on additional responsibilities,” Gulden said, “so this project and the groundbreaking today has really shed a positive light in lieu of other things happening in our world and in our environment right now.”
A committee of 15 members, as well as “countless” local businesspeople, have been working to bring the project together. In addition to the amphitheater, it includes a storage shed that will be built by Baraboo High School students, raised garden beds and outdoor WiFi access behind the school.
GLW Principal Erick Blasing kicked off the groundbreaking remarks, noting that the building was officially dedicated as a new school 50 years ago in May.
“So, 50 years later, I think it’s pretty fitting that we’re creating a new space for this elementary building,” he said to classes of kindergarten and fourth-grade students who sat on the school lawn and a virtual audience watching from a live stream on the district’s Facebook page.
Following organizers’ and donors’ remarks, a group of students picked up shovels to begin the excavation.
“Now I know how my dad feels working 12 hours a day,” one student said after throwing several shovelfuls of dirt.
Gulden, fourth-grade teacher Laura Allaby and former GLW principal Amy Fassbender -- who returned for the groundbreaking Thursday -- put their Kohl Fellowship awards toward the outdoor learning space, a total of $18,000, which they won in the last couple of years.
However, thanks to “generous donations” from local businesses, including CG Schmidt, DL Gasser Construction and Hills Wiring, the school hasn’t had to contribute as much of the award funds as expected, Gulden said. The remaining funds could be used for future plants in the gardens or for other future projects.
The Big Dig Community Service Project Grant, sponsored by DL Gasser Construction, ALM Charities and Milestone Materials, was awarded to the school for the outdoor learning site, providing excavation and paving, among other services covered by the grant.
CG Schmidt will be assisting with the construction and installation of the amphitheater and seating area, according to a project update provided to the school board. The board gave final approval for the project Monday.
The Baraboo School District maintenance and technology departments, GLW students and families and the Baraboo Culver’s also contributed money or support, according to Gulden.
Construction will take an estimated two or three weeks, Gulden said. The WiFi access point will be installed in spring.
“It’s such an overwhelming day and experience,” Gulden said. “I just am personally really proud to be a part of it. … You’re making such a difference when you’re in the classroom, but when our teachers and staff can do something even more, that’s pretty powerful.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
