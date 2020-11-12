Outdoor learning space starts to take shape at Baraboo elementary school

However, thanks to “generous donations” from local businesses, including CG Schmidt, DL Gasser Construction and Hills Wiring, the school hasn’t had to contribute as much of the award funds as expected, Gulden said. The remaining funds could be used for future plants in the gardens or for other future projects.

The Big Dig Community Service Project Grant, sponsored by DL Gasser Construction, ALM Charities and Milestone Materials, was awarded to the school for the outdoor learning site, providing excavation and paving, among other services covered by the grant.

CG Schmidt will be assisting with the construction and installation of the amphitheater and seating area, according to a project update provided to the school board. The board gave final approval for the project Monday.

The Baraboo School District maintenance and technology departments, GLW students and families and the Baraboo Culver’s also contributed money or support, according to Gulden.

Construction will take an estimated two or three weeks, Gulden said. The WiFi access point will be installed in spring.