Paid leave for non-essential Baraboo school staff extended through June 30

Vodak said he’s glad the board is able to continue paying its employees this year, but added that it will have to plan to have less money next school year than was projected in the district’s preliminary budget.

“We can’t sit in this room around this board and think that come next fall everything is going to be as we want it to be and how it’s projected in our budget -- and I’m not suggesting we change our budget, because I think it’s important for us to ask for what we requested and need -- but moving forward, there’s going to be some serious decisions that this board is going to have to make,” Vodak said, “and it needs to be known that we cannot continue to do this forever.”

Member Nancy Thome, participating in the meeting from home via video conference, agreed with Vodak.

“When this situation began, I felt pretty strongly that we should try to keep our staff whole through this year’s contract, but if we’re still not able to reopen schools in the fall, I agree we’re going to have to make some changes. What those changes will be I don’t think we’ve determined yet,” she said.

Tim Heilman, board clerk, said he wants the community to be involved in decisions about potential changes.