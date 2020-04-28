Paid leave for non-essential Baraboo school staff extended through June 30

Employees of the Baraboo School District who are not working due to closures caused by COVID-19 will remain on administrative paid leave through the end of the school year, but school board members cast doubt Monday on whether such arrangements will be viable this fall if schools remain closed.
The Baraboo School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday by roll-call vote to continue paying district staff at their regular pay rate for their regularly scheduled hours through June 30. Essential employees, such as teachers, administrators, maintenance and custodial workers, who are directed to work but can’t won’t be paid unless they use vacation or other leave time.
President Kevin Vodak, one of four board members attending the meeting in person at Baraboo High School, said the board’s efforts to “keep everybody whole” so far through the closures have been successful.
“I would hope that there is some goodwill that is attained by doing that,” Vodak said. “I would hope that it’s appreciated -- and I don’t even know what I mean by appreciation, but there are districts that are not doing things the way that we’re doing them as far trying to keep people whole. But I also think that it’s extremely important to look forward to what the start of next school year may be.”
He noted that almost half of the state’s budget comes from general purpose revenue, which consists mostly of sales taxes and individual income taxes — two revenue sources that have been hit hard by the stay-at-home order. The district relies on state funding for nearly 60% of its general fund revenues, according to this year’s budget. Local property taxes comprise the next largest revenue source at about 34%.
Vodak said he’s glad the board is able to continue paying its employees this year, but added that it will have to plan to have less money next school year than was projected in the district’s preliminary budget.
“We can’t sit in this room around this board and think that come next fall everything is going to be as we want it to be and how it’s projected in our budget -- and I’m not suggesting we change our budget, because I think it’s important for us to ask for what we requested and need -- but moving forward, there’s going to be some serious decisions that this board is going to have to make,” Vodak said, “and it needs to be known that we cannot continue to do this forever.”
Member Nancy Thome, participating in the meeting from home via video conference, agreed with Vodak.
“When this situation began, I felt pretty strongly that we should try to keep our staff whole through this year’s contract, but if we’re still not able to reopen schools in the fall, I agree we’re going to have to make some changes. What those changes will be I don’t think we’ve determined yet,” she said.
Tim Heilman, board clerk, said he wants the community to be involved in decisions about potential changes.
“I’m hoping that come fall, it’s not the board that has to make a decision but I’m hoping that everybody comes together as a community, realizes where we’re at, what we need to do and we can come to a consensus as to what’s best for everybody,” Heilman said.
Schools have been closed since mid March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. On April 16, Gov. Tony Evers extended the “safer at home” order, mandating schools remain closed through the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
