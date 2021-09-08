Pandemic aid to schools varies widely across south-central Wisconsin

As part of the national pandemic response, area school districts have received historic sums of federal aid, but allocations vary widely across Sauk, Columbia and Dodge counties.
Weston School District, which covers part of western Sauk County, has fewer students than 88% of the state’s public school districts, based on its 2018-19 count. Its federal pandemic aid totals less than $1.6 million — well below the state average of $5 million — yet when considering its enrollment, it received more funds per student than 93% of districts, according to a Capital Newspapers analysis of public data collected by The Associated Press.
Lauretta Pickel, Weston’s business director, said it’s “great” to receive a higher amount given the district’s rural setting and high number of students from low-income families. She said many students don’t have their own electronic devices for online learning or don’t have internet access at home, often because broadband would be too expensive to install.
“I feel getting those extra funds really helps ensure that every student is being given an equal opportunity for that online learning,” Pickel said.
Regional disparities
Across the three counties, federal pandemic aid totals by district range from $486,000 in Rio to almost $6.4 million in Baraboo, based largely on the number and proportion of low-income families. Broken down by 2018-19 enrollment, funds range from $700 per student in Poynette to $5,277 per student in Weston.
Congress has sent the funding in three waves totaling $190 billion nationwide since the start of the pandemic. The latest and largest round, which totals $123 billion and is known as ESSER III — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III — is still being distributed.
The aid averages nearly $2,800 per student in the U.S. and just over $2,200 per student in Wisconsin, according to the AP’s analysis. Sauk County districts averaged $2,355 per student, while Dodge and Columbia counties fell below the state average with $1,383 and $1,528 per student, respectively.
Poynette, a district of about 1,100 students in Columbia County, received about $750,500, significantly less than Mayville and Lomira, which have roughly the same enrollment but received more than $1.2 million each. Matthew Shappell, Poynette district administrator, declined a phone interview in late August, saying he was too busy, and didn’t answer questions sent by email.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District got about $5.1 million in total, close to the state average. But as the largest district in all three counties by more than 500 students, its allocation works out to less than $1,500 per student.
Aid uses
It was enough to address the needs that arose from the pandemic, covering personal protective equipment, training for educators on how to teach remotely and virtual learning platforms and technology, said Business Director Anne-Marie Malkovich. She said the district has about $4.6 million left to spend, and although she’s not concerned about finding uses for the money, they might not all be COVID-related.
“Especially given the biennium budget from the state, I think we’re going to have to use it for things that maybe we didn’t intend to use it for, just for operational costs,” Malkovich said.
Some of the district’s intended uses, such as adding new staff and making building improvements to address air quality at schools, have been put on hold because the state budget didn’t increase school funding, she said.
Schools have three years to spend ESSER III. In many areas, officials are reluctant to take on costs they may not be able to sustain after the federal aid is gone, despite the federal government urging them to use it to innovate and invest in big changes.
They include members of the Baraboo School Board, who have expressed concerns about adding new positions that will be temporary or require cutting other expenses in the future. The board still approved almost 11 new positions so far — from teachers to school psychologists — for the next three years, using about 40% of the nearly $5.5 million the district was allocated in the second and third rounds, according to Business Director Yvette Updike.
Weston, a district that didn’t employ a school nurse before the coronavirus pandemic, had some practical concerns to address before it could think of bigger changes. Pickel said it hired a nurse, invested in curriculum improvement and staff training and purchased devices and software for virtual learning, furniture to allow social distancing and a camera to live stream events online.
But it also got a therapy dog, which is “pretty neat,” she said.
Whether the aid was enough is difficult to say, Pickel said.
“I do think that it’s given us the opportunity to address many areas that we maybe couldn’t have without those ESSER funds,” she said, adding that service to students is “much better” with an in-house nurse. “Because it really goes beyond COVID, you know. It has to do with allergies and vaccinations and different things” the district used to have to outsource.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
