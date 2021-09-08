Pandemic aid to schools varies widely across south-central Wisconsin

Congress has sent the funding in three waves totaling $190 billion nationwide since the start of the pandemic. The latest and largest round, which totals $123 billion and is known as ESSER III — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III — is still being distributed.

The aid averages nearly $2,800 per student in the U.S. and just over $2,200 per student in Wisconsin, according to the AP’s analysis. Sauk County districts averaged $2,355 per student, while Dodge and Columbia counties fell below the state average with $1,383 and $1,528 per student, respectively.

Poynette, a district of about 1,100 students in Columbia County, received about $750,500, significantly less than Mayville and Lomira, which have roughly the same enrollment but received more than $1.2 million each. Matthew Shappell, Poynette district administrator, declined a phone interview in late August, saying he was too busy, and didn’t answer questions sent by email.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District got about $5.1 million in total, close to the state average. But as the largest district in all three counties by more than 500 students, its allocation works out to less than $1,500 per student.

Aid uses