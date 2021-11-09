'Paradigm shift' to help Portage public schools improve proficiency

Portage public school leaders are touting several changes this year that they say should help improve student scores and meet other goals.
Schools across the district are releasing students two hours early every Friday to give teachers time to collaborate with each other and look at data to help inform what they’re teaching and how.
“It’s a paradigm shift,” Bartels Middle School Principal Tim Rueth said of professional learning communities, or PLCs, during a school board meeting last month. “Someday when I give my retirement speech, I think this is really going to be one of the biggest changes I’ve seen over 30-plus years of education. This truly changes the way that we do things in schools.”
That change is necessary, he said. Over the last five years, the school has seen its students’ scores in math and reading slip in a way he described as “fairly alarming.”
“We simply haven’t been keeping up with state growth, with state averages,” Rueth said in an interview Oct. 29. “We haven’t been keeping up with our neighboring schools, and there’s really no reason. We should be able to. We’ve got great staff, great teachers, I think we’ve got some great curriculum. Yeah, we’ll blame (the coronavirus) pandemic for some of it, certainly, but I think this process can really help us focus in on what’s most important.”
As Rueth told the school board, “I believe it’s going to work. It has to work.”
While assessment data remains embargoed by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Rueth said staff have access to identify trends. According to standardized testing data released last month, 38% of Portage students in third- through eighth-grade and 10th grade last year were proficient in English language arts and 36% were proficient in math.
The last year DPI issued report cards for districts, 2018-19, Portage Community School District and its middle school both “met expectations.” But the district wants to exceed expectations, Rueth said, evident in its new strategic plan.
High school goals
Principal Oran Nehls said nearly 57% of Portage High School students are not proficient in key areas based on ACT scores. But by the end of the 2025-26 school year, he’s aiming for 65% proficiency.
To achieve that overarching goal, Nehls said the school will pursue three smaller goals this year: implementing new learning strategies in classrooms, engaging teachers in PLCs and surveying staff regularly on school climate and culture. He said he’s heard “some outstanding conversations” when visiting teachers during their collaboration time on Fridays.
“As Sean (Stout, associate principal) and I go from classroom to classroom and sit in on these meetings, I feel better about the direction we’re headed right now because staff are focused, they’re having those meaningful conversations around assessments … but it’s going to take time,” Nehs told the school board Oct. 11.
Middle school
Some middle school teachers said PLCs are already making a difference. Students in eighth grade have done better on math assessments this year compared to similar assessments in previous years, said math teacher Joanne Owens.
She said PLCs have helped the math department get “on the same page,” so that regardless of whose class students are in, they are all learning the same information, being graded in the same way and taking the same assessments. Prior to this year, teachers didn’t have time to meet with each other across grade levels, she added.
Sixth-grade math teacher Sue Hepp agreed, adding that while they are teaching the same topics, each instructor is doing it in their own way. “We’re not robots,” she said.
Described by Rueth as a “mindset,” the PLC model was developed almost 20 years ago and focuses on specific, measurable data that can be used to determine where students need more help, he said. Its main emphasis is on assessments, which Rueth said are not just tests but also everyday interactions that show teachers what students know.
The professional learning community then uses those assessments to help teachers improve and address the areas where students are struggling, he said. In some cases, that might mean swapping students between teachers if one is better with certain students or certain parts of instruction, or trying new teaching methods.
After reteaching, teachers reassess students. That continues until the student reaches proficiency.
Rueth said the difference between PLCs and what the district used to do is the difference between teaching based on what one thinks versus what the data actually shows. It’s also a growth mindset, he said.
He said he’s seen some of his staff reach “aha moments” because of the PLC process and realizing how it can “really make a difference for kids.”
The middle school also doubled the amount of time students are spending in English and math classes this year, giving each subject two periods per day for the first time, he said. Owens said the block scheduling has been helpful so far by giving teachers more time to help struggling students.
To address behavior, the school is adding a “Warrior Way” grade to student report cards — separate from their academic grades — that will rate them on their behavior, Rueth said.
Elementary school goals
Elementary schools are also using the new PLC process, one of their five goals for this school year. The district’s three elementary principals, Salina Thistle, Angela Gulrud and Jennifer Garrigan presented their goals to the school board Monday.
The other goals include increasing student achievement; improving school culture and climate as measured by a student perception survey that will be given out this month and again in April; encouraging families to participate in at least two school events; and getting every staff member to engage in goal-setting with students.
One of the elementaries’ longer-term goals is to reach 80% student proficiency by the spring of 2026.
“Our staff works extremely hard to meet those goals on a daily basis, and we re-evaluate that in our PLCs,” Garrigan said, “and so we look at that as a building level, we look at that as elementary level and we work together to create that 80% achievement.”
Special education goals
Theresa Stolpa, the district’s special education director, said Monday her department aims to improve student proficiency and increase the amount of time students with disabilities are able to participate in general education classrooms this year “as much as possible.”
Between 2017-18 and 2018-19, Portage’s high school dropout rate increased among students with disabilities, she said, bringing it higher than 78% of districts in Wisconsin. Her department believes alternative education classes, which are separated from general education, leads to a lack of engagement and increases the likelihood of a student dropping out, Stolpa said.
Only one Portage student with a disability scored proficient in writing last spring in grade eight, while none were proficient in grades three through seven, according to Stolpa.
“There’s a lot of work that we need to do in the special education department,” she said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.