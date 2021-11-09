'Paradigm shift' to help Portage public schools improve proficiency

Middle school

Some middle school teachers said PLCs are already making a difference. Students in eighth grade have done better on math assessments this year compared to similar assessments in previous years, said math teacher Joanne Owens.

She said PLCs have helped the math department get “on the same page,” so that regardless of whose class students are in, they are all learning the same information, being graded in the same way and taking the same assessments. Prior to this year, teachers didn’t have time to meet with each other across grade levels, she added.

Sixth-grade math teacher Sue Hepp agreed, adding that while they are teaching the same topics, each instructor is doing it in their own way. “We’re not robots,” she said.

Described by Rueth as a “mindset,” the PLC model was developed almost 20 years ago and focuses on specific, measurable data that can be used to determine where students need more help, he said. Its main emphasis is on assessments, which Rueth said are not just tests but also everyday interactions that show teachers what students know.