Pardeeville abandons proposal to start next school year early after parents express concerns

PARDEEVILLE -- Students will report to school at the beginning of September as planned after more than a dozen parents expressed concerns Monday about a proposal to move the start date up by nine days.
Pardeeville School District administrators suggested beginning the 2020-21 school year Aug. 19 to address comments district staff heard from other parents about difficulties with virtual learning, said District Administrator Gus Knitt. The idea was to provide students with more face-to-face instruction by ending this school year nine days early and moving those days to next year.
But opposition voiced — or emailed and read into the record by Knitt — during a public hearing Monday led the Pardeeville Board of Education to decide against applying for a waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on the start date. State statute prohibits public schools from starting before Sept. 1.
Board President Margo Pufahl said several parents were concerned about conflicts with their summer vacation plans.
“It’s just one of those things where we’re all in a situation where we’ve never been before,” Pufahl said. “While these kids are home doing their virtual schooling, they may be home with their parents, but it’s not the same as taking a vacation. I think a lot of the parents have scheduled things that last part of August just to take the kids and get away, and you sure don’t want to deny them that.”
Eight community members attended the hearing in the Lenz Auditorium at Pardeeville High School and three gave comments, according to District Administrative Assistant Jane Clemmons. A dozen parents who chose not to attend in person sent in comments by email. Most opposed starting the school year early, Knitt said.
Pufahl said the auditorium allowed people to practice social distancing, a measure intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Schools have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, forcing districts to transition to distance education, delivered largely online.
“Basically … the comments were all around family and that this is just a tough, tough time, and parents have been thrown into a situation that they’re not used to doing,” Pufahl said. “It’s a tough thing for them.”
Students, parents struggle
Though some students are excelling under virtual learning, Knitt said it poses a challenge for others for various reasons: They’re new to the format, they lack reliable or strong internet access, or their parents also work from home, which could require family members to stagger their use of computers or internet.
He said the Pardeeville Area School District distributed roughly 17 hotspots — devices that provide an internet connection — to families with little or no access.
“At least it provided some assistance to them, but … having the hotspot there doesn’t suddenly make your computer or your accessibility as good as it is like if you’re in a city or something like that,” Knitt said.
About 90% of Pardeeville High School’s 222 students are successfully participating in remote learning, according to Principal Jason LeMay. School staff have been contacting students who aren’t participating “and we have gotten good results from that,” he wrote in an email.
Pardeeville Elementary School Principal Mary Kamrath estimated about 86% of her 325 students are participating. The middle school’s participation rate stands at about 80%, according to Principal David Bell.
Bringing students in early for face-to-face classes would have allowed teachers to determine how well they absorbed content while learning from home and start catching them up where they lag behind, Knitt said.
Instead, school will start on Sept. 1 for new elementary students, kindergartners and students in grades five and nine, as previously planned. All other students start Sept. 2, according to the 2020-21 district calendar. Knitt said instructors will work to help them recover and progress.
“We were responding to one group of parents, and another group of parents spoke up,” he said. “Their points were all valid.”
In other action Monday, the Pardeeville school board:
- Decided to change to a pass/fail grading system at elementary and middle school levels during the shutdown and to allow high school students to choose between a pass/fail system or standard letter grades.
- Set the 2020 high school graduation ceremony for Aug. 8 in the school gym. “We just want them to have that final thing for their senior year. You know, let them walk across that stage and get their diploma,” Pufahl said.
- Approved paying spring sports coaches and other spring co-curricular staff their full salary this year. Pufahl said the WIAA is allowing coaches to use July for a shortened spring season. The district is currently paying all of its staff, she noted.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.