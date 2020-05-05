Pardeeville abandons proposal to start next school year early after parents express concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PARDEEVILLE -- Students will report to school at the beginning of September as planned after more than a dozen parents expressed concerns Monday about a proposal to move the start date up by nine days.

Pardeeville School District administrators suggested beginning the 2020-21 school year Aug. 19 to address comments district staff heard from other parents about difficulties with virtual learning, said District Administrator Gus Knitt. The idea was to provide students with more face-to-face instruction by ending this school year nine days early and moving those days to next year.

But opposition voiced — or emailed and read into the record by Knitt — during a public hearing Monday led the Pardeeville Board of Education to decide against applying for a waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on the start date. State statute prohibits public schools from starting before Sept. 1.

Board President Margo Pufahl said several parents were concerned about conflicts with their summer vacation plans.