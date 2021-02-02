Pardeeville board chooses high school principal LeMay for school superintendent

“That was interesting, to say the least,” Pufahl said.

In addition to an interview with Pardeeville administrators and multiple interviews with the board, the search process included virtual interviews with all three finalists, which were viewable by the public, the release said.

Pufahl credited the virtual format with allowing more community members to participate than would usually be part of an in-person hiring process. She estimated that more than 50 community members submitted comments about the candidates.

“We had a very decent response, and it was quite interesting and good information for us to have,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board ultimately went with LeMay because of his intelligence, talents and their familiarity with him, Pufahl said.

“I’m thrilled... I have absolutely no feeling that Jason won’t take care of us and won’t do a great job as the superintendent,” she said. “And he’s a learner. He loves learning and he is so good with people. He’s a caring, communicating young man and I’m thrilled to have him. I’m so happy that we chose him.”

His promotion means the district will have to find a new high school principal. There is no timeline yet for that search process, Pufahl said.