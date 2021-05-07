Pardeeville FFA hosts first in-person event in more than a year

PARDEEVILLE — Pardeeville FFA leaders hope their first in-person events in more than a year signal a return to normalcy in 2021-22.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pardeeville FFA participated in several virtual events and watched its membership drop from the usual 40 to 50 members to only about 20 in the 2020-21 school year, FFA advisor and Agri-Science teacher Amanda Seichter said. But the group will host, in person, their annual Elementary Ag Day for more than 100 third- and fourth-grade students May 14 at the high school.

FFA students from the area will then participate in the Wisconsin State FFA Convention in the week of July 5, Columbia County State Fair in Portage from July 21-25 and in-person officer training at the conclusion of the fair.

“It almost feels like the whole world is opening up this spring,” Pardeeville FFA advisor and Agri-Science teacher Meagan Vujnovich said. “The kids are excited to be together and do things in person, and we’re excited they get to show off everything they’ve learned.”