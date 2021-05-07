Pardeeville FFA hosts first in-person event in more than a year

PARDEEVILLE — Pardeeville FFA leaders hope their first in-person events in more than a year signal a return to normalcy in 2021-22.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pardeeville FFA participated in several virtual events and watched its membership drop from the usual 40 to 50 members to only about 20 in the 2020-21 school year, FFA advisor and Agri-Science teacher Amanda Seichter said. But the group will host, in person, their annual Elementary Ag Day for more than 100 third- and fourth-grade students May 14 at the high school.
FFA students from the area will then participate in the Wisconsin State FFA Convention in the week of July 5, Columbia County State Fair in Portage from July 21-25 and in-person officer training at the conclusion of the fair.
“It almost feels like the whole world is opening up this spring,” Pardeeville FFA advisor and Agri-Science teacher Meagan Vujnovich said. “The kids are excited to be together and do things in person, and we’re excited they get to show off everything they’ve learned.”
FFA students will be joined by the 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls for the Elementary Ag Day, where they’ll teach the children about agriculture at various stations. Masks will be required, sanitizing stations will be available and the event is being held in two shifts so that the elementary grade levels don’t mix, Seichter said.
Stations include crafts, dairy history, lawn mower safety and a petting zoo.
Virtual FFA events this school year included leadership retreats, workshops and speaking contests and highlighted the need for better internet among rural students, Seichter said.
“One of the biggest things we’ve seen during the pandemic is internet and connectivity issues,” Seichter said. “Sone of our students would actually need to come into the school to participate (in virtual events) because they didn’t have good enough internet access at home. Streaming videos of lectures was really hard for them and they couldn’t participate like their peers were.
“It’s an issue for agriculture businesses, too; they need to connect with their customers.”
Like every school group, fundraising during the pandemic has been extremely difficult for Pardeeville FFA and hopefully more events will be scheduled as COVID-19 vaccinations keep climbing, Seichter said. Pardeeville FFA will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the high school parking lot and Portage Culver’s will donate a portion of its sales to the group from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.
“Any donation or contribution to an education group right now would be greatly appreciated,” Seichter said.
FFA membership was down this school year simply because so many students spent so much of their time at home, FFA leaders agreed.
“It’s just harder to communicate when we’re not seeing the students every day,” Vujnovich said. “Some of them we weren’t even seeing once a week. We missed not having them in our rooms and just hanging out between classes like they were used to doing. There wasn’t as much togetherness and it was really discouraging.”
“(But) next year we expect the camaraderie will get more students excited and involved in the program,” Vujnovich said. “Being around each other should bring our numbers up again.”
