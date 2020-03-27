Pardeeville, Lodi, Poynette schools feed children while schools closed due to COVID-19

Despite Wisconsin schools being closed, they will continue to feed children in their communities, including Pardeeville, Lodi and Poynette, through a federally-funded program.

Pardeeville started packaging free daily meals -- lunch and breakfast -- March 19, which children and families could pick up either at the high school or at their bus stops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to District Administrator Gus Knitt. He said it will continue the program at least through the remainder of the school year or until schools reopen.

With cooperation from Smith's Bus Services, the district decided to send two buses each day to stops outside of town to drop off meals for those who can’t make it to the school. Knitt said they recognized the difficulty families might have in getting transportation.

“We know for some, especially if parents got laid off or things like that, this is going to be really tough times,” Knitt said. “And the least we can do is try to keep our kids fed.”