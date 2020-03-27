Pardeeville, Lodi, Poynette schools feed children while schools closed due to COVID-19

Despite Wisconsin schools being closed, they will continue to feed children in their communities, including Pardeeville, Lodi and Poynette, through a federally-funded program.
Pardeeville started packaging free daily meals -- lunch and breakfast -- March 19, which children and families could pick up either at the high school or at their bus stops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to District Administrator Gus Knitt. He said it will continue the program at least through the remainder of the school year or until schools reopen.
With cooperation from Smith's Bus Services, the district decided to send two buses each day to stops outside of town to drop off meals for those who can’t make it to the school. Knitt said they recognized the difficulty families might have in getting transportation.
“We know for some, especially if parents got laid off or things like that, this is going to be really tough times,” Knitt said. “And the least we can do is try to keep our kids fed.”
Anyone 18 or younger in the Pardeeville Area School District can get free meals by filling out a weekly form available on the district website, pardeeville.k12.wi.us. So far, its kitchen staff are preparing 92 meals per day, said staff member Jaime Gosda. She emphasized that participants do not need to be students.
The Lodi and Poynette school districts will launch the same program Monday because this week was spring break, according to Paula Larrabee, food service director for both. Like in Pardeeville, participants don’t need to be enrolled in their respective districts and can be as old as 18. They also don’t need to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Based on current reservations, Lodi will serve about 125 meals per day and Poynette about 100 meals per day, according to Larrabee. She expects those numbers to increase as more people hear about the program.
Lodi families can sign up weekly via the district’s website, lodi.k12.wi.us, by calling 608-592-3855 ext. 1017 or by emailing rippkar@lodischoolswi.org. Meals will be served from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the high school and elementary school.
Poynette families can sign up under “Parents & Community,” then “Food Service” at poynette.k12.wi.us or by calling 608-635-4347 ext. 442. They can pick up meals from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Poynette Elementary/Middle School or the Arlington Early Learning Center.
These emergency food programs, in response to schools being closed to help slow COVID-19 infection rates, are being fully reimbursed by the government. Like standard school meals, they have to meet U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition guidelines, according to the districts.
Pardeeville Food Service Director Jeani Kerrigan said starting next week, the district will be allowed to serve hot foods such as chicken patties and hamburgers -- in frozen form and individual servings -- along with cooking instructions as entrees in the bag lunches. It had been serving cold sandwiches with a vegetable, fruit, whole-grain crackers or chips and milk.
Four rotating Pardeeville education aides have been helping to deliver the meals each day. That experience has been “awesome,” said aide Joe Guenther. He and the others on Thursday said they were glad to have an opportunity to help.
“It’s been hard, but I don’t know -- trying to stay positive,” Guenther said.
Barbara Allen, an aide who also drives the bus once a week, said she’s trying to get more families involved.
“It’s a great program,” she said.
Pardeeville has an enrollment of 836 students this year, Lodi has 1,516 and Poynette has 1,072, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
