Pardeeville, Lodi schools turn to online learning while shut down to limit spread of COVID-19

PARDEEVILLE -- Agri-science teacher Amanda Seichter, alone in her classroom Thursday morning, assigned homework, graded assignments and responded to questions from her students, who were scattered across the Pardeeville area in their homes.

“It’s different. I’m not going to lie,” she said of teaching remotely. “I’m not going to quit my day job to become an online teacher any time soon, but we’re making it work here in Pardeeville.”

With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and administrators in Pardeeville, Lodi and all across Wisconsin are having to figure out how to deliver an education to students they can’t see in person.

Both Pardeeville and Lodi school districts supply Chromebook computers to each student above a certain grade (second grade in Pardeeville and third grade in Lodi). At the beginning of this year, those devices were used to supplement students’ education; now, they’re the primary delivery vehicle for their education.

District Administrator Gus Knitt said Pardeeville teachers prepared 10 days of online lessons for all of their classes when the governor originally ordered schools to close. The district had about eight hours to train teachers on the virtual resources they would need, Knitt said.