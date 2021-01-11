Pardeeville names high school principal, two others as finalists for school superintendent

Following the first round of interviews last week, the Pardeeville Area School District named three finalists for superintendent Monday, including its high school principal.

“All three of them I think are very qualified,” said Margo Pufahl, school board president.

The board interviewed candidates Wednesday and Thursday out of an original pool of 14 qualified applicants. Finalists are Pardeeville High School Principal Jason LeMay, Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen and Dodgeville Area School District Pupil Services Director Robert Smudde, according to a district news release.

Pufahl said the candidate field was “very good” and difficult to narrow down. More of them had superintendent experience than expected, she added.

The next superintendent should be transparent, trustworthy, honest, devoted to students getting the best education possible and have some experience or familiarity with finance, Pufahl said.

“It’s going to be a very hard decision. There’s no doubt about it, because they all have their strengths and their weaknesses,” she said. “We’ll just have to see how the second interview goes and make our decision from there. But we’re really looking forward to it.”