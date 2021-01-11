Pardeeville names high school principal, two others as finalists for school superintendent

Following the first round of interviews last week, the Pardeeville Area School District named three finalists for superintendent Monday, including its high school principal.
“All three of them I think are very qualified,” said Margo Pufahl, school board president.
The board interviewed candidates Wednesday and Thursday out of an original pool of 14 qualified applicants. Finalists are Pardeeville High School Principal Jason LeMay, Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen and Dodgeville Area School District Pupil Services Director Robert Smudde, according to a district news release.
Pufahl said the candidate field was “very good” and difficult to narrow down. More of them had superintendent experience than expected, she added.
The next superintendent should be transparent, trustworthy, honest, devoted to students getting the best education possible and have some experience or familiarity with finance, Pufahl said.
“It’s going to be a very hard decision. There’s no doubt about it, because they all have their strengths and their weaknesses,” she said. “We’ll just have to see how the second interview goes and make our decision from there. But we’re really looking forward to it.”
Community members will have a chance to see the finalists and offer their opinion on who the board should choose. Pufahl said the district has tentative plans -- depending on getting the technology to work -- for a virtual public event Jan. 19 where candidates will answer questions on a livestream video. Community members will be able to submit comments.
LeMay has served as Pardeeville High School principal in two separate stints, from 2011-16 and currently since 2019, and athletic director. He left for three years to work as principal at Altoona High School, closer to his hometown of Cadott. His previous experience includes teaching high school English in Colby, the news release said.
Gruen, currently in the Juneau County district, has experience as a teacher, activities director, elementary principal, middle-high school principal and district administrator over his 29-year career in education, according to the news release. He has been a superintendent since 2008 for the Eleva-Strum and Royall school districts.
Smudde’s experience in education started in 2001, when he worked as a school psychologist for Milwaukee Public Schools. Since then, he’s been a school psychologist in Janesville, principal and special education director in Ithaca, superintendent in Ithaca and Prairie du Chien and, his current position, pupil services director in Dodgeville, the release said. According to the state Department of Public Instruction, he’s worked for the Dodgeville School District for almost three years.
The school board is meeting Tuesday in closed session to review questions for the second round of interviews and to discuss a contract for the new district administrator.
Pufahl said the board is hoping that one of the finalists can serve the district as well as current District Administrator Gus Knitt, who has led Pardeeville schools for 13 years. He plans to retire June 30.
Knitt’s predecessor held the position for 14 years, which means Pardeeville’s school board hasn’t had to navigate the search process very often, Pufahl said.
“It’s a learning experience for all of us, and so I’m just happy that we had such qualified people apply for the job,” she said.
Fave 5: Reporter Susan Endres shares her top stories of 2020
We reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to share our five favorite, most memorable or otherwise noteworthy stories from 2020, a year I think many of us would prefer to forget. As tempting as it was to choose only stories from the before (COVID) times, I compiled a list spanning the year that ranges from education in Baraboo and Portage to the local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. This year has been nothing if not historic.
And yes, of course I chose more than five. I wouldn't be Susan Endres if I was decisive.
We've seen dramatic changes to our daily lives, but through it all, we continue to report on the important happenings in our community and hold the powerful to account.
Here's hoping for a better 2021.
