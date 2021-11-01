Pardeeville, Rio, Lodi schools seeking to put operational referendums on April ballot

Pardeeville, Rio and Lodi public school officials are expecting to ask voters to approve referendums in April to help them maintain existing programs and deal with rising costs.
All three are seeking operational referendums, which allow them to collect more in local property taxes than the state would otherwise allow, as their current ones will expire at the end of this school year.
They, like most school districts in Wisconsin, have depended on operational referendums to maintain programs and services in recent years. About two-thirds of the state’s 422 school districts passed at least one referendum between 2016 and 2020, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan research organization.
Pardeeville
Pardeeville’s current four-year referendum lets it levy $850,000 per year in taxes over its state-imposed revenue limit. District Superintendent Jason LeMay said the district is “dependent” on that money and had to use some of its federal coronavirus recovery funds -- known as ESSER -- to alleviate a deficit originally projected to exceed $440,000 this year.
“I think we shouldn’t run a deficit when all is said and done, but we still obviously are dependent on the referendum money and then dependent this year on even some of the ESSER funds when they become available,” LeMay said.
Without a new referendum, officials would have to look at cuts, “but it’s hopefully something that doesn’t ever come to fruition,” he said.
The Pardeeville School Board hasn’t made any final decisions on the referendum question they expect to put on the ballot in April, including how much it would ask for and whether it will be recurring -- meaning it would be permanently added to the district’s budget -- or not, LeMay said. He noted that over the last decade the district has needed at least $800,000 each year over its usual revenues.
The board will need to make a final decision to go to referendum by Jan. 21 to ensure it appears on the April 5 ballot. After that, the district will hold informational community meetings, LeMay said.
“The community has been very supportive of the referendums that we have had in the past, and, again as we move forward with this one, I think the board is very conscious of making sure that the money that we will ultimately go out asking for is what we need -- not extra, if you will -- to help keep supporting the programming that we have and keep our facilities where they are,” he said.
LeMay said officials are hoping to keep the referendum “levy-neutral” so it doesn’t impact property owners’ school tax bills, which would be possible with the existing referendum ending. The district’s tax levy and tax rate have decreased in recent years, showing “we’ve been able to control costs and I think provide a very good education here” even as costs have risen, he said.
“I think looking at our facilities and looking at the educational program that we’re offering, the community can be really proud of what we have accomplished with the extra funds that they’ve provided us with over the past years,” he said.
Lodi
The School District of Lodi’s referendum, which provides $1.7 million per year for operational costs, also sunsets after this year, its fifth. Business Manager Brent Richter said the district is looking at a spring referendum to replace it.
“The state gave us no new money for this year and next year as part of their state budget. They also gave us a zero dollar increase for per-pupil categorical aid,” Richter said, adding that expenses continue to increase and revenues have declined or stayed flat due in part to declining enrollment.
The district is currently surveying residents to gauge their interest, he said. After that, the board will have to determine by January what exactly they want to ask on the ballot. Richter said it may decide to ask a second referendum question to address facility needs, such as aging roofs, parking lots and other building improvements.
In the same 2016 election that approved Lodi’s operational referendum, district voters approved the borrowing of $22 million over 21 years for a new primary school and other building improvements.
Rio
The Rio Community School District similarly has not decided the amount or length of its referendum. Its existing three-year referendum is providing $1.25 million in funding this year, which Business Manager Lois Sunde said in an email would be “impossible” to make up for without another referendum.
“The vicious cycle that many small school districts are caught in,” she said.
GALLERY: Portage school gets therapy dog
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-03
101921-port-news-therapy-dog
101921-port-news-therapy-dog2
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-05
Mrs. Belleau's class
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
Mrs. Belleau's class
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-01
Tully visits John Muir
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-02
Tully visits John Muir
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-06
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-04
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.