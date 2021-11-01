Pardeeville, Rio, Lodi schools seeking to put operational referendums on April ballot

Without a new referendum, officials would have to look at cuts, “but it’s hopefully something that doesn’t ever come to fruition,” he said.

The Pardeeville School Board hasn’t made any final decisions on the referendum question they expect to put on the ballot in April, including how much it would ask for and whether it will be recurring -- meaning it would be permanently added to the district’s budget -- or not, LeMay said. He noted that over the last decade the district has needed at least $800,000 each year over its usual revenues.

The board will need to make a final decision to go to referendum by Jan. 21 to ensure it appears on the April 5 ballot. After that, the district will hold informational community meetings, LeMay said.

“The community has been very supportive of the referendums that we have had in the past, and, again as we move forward with this one, I think the board is very conscious of making sure that the money that we will ultimately go out asking for is what we need -- not extra, if you will -- to help keep supporting the programming that we have and keep our facilities where they are,” he said.