Pardeeville school superintendent agrees to delay retirement for another year at board's request

“I’m leaving. I know that. It doesn’t hurt my feelings -- you’re not offending me by talking about who’s going to replace me,” Knitt said.

The board will likely start discussing the search process this summer and definitely by September, Pufahl said.

With a background in finance, Knitt said he excelled in financial stewardship as superintendent, “which is what the district needed when I got here.” Now that Pardeeville is “in a good spot,” the school board should consider hiring someone with a strength in curriculum, he said.

“I moved the district as best I could in those areas, but I think that someone who came in with a stronger curriculum background than what I have could move the district even more academically,” he said. “We’re doing a decent job academically, but personally I think we could do better.”

As a member of the board that chose to hire Knitt more than a decade ago, Pufahl said he has exceeded her expectations.

“We couldn’t be happier,” she said of his performance. “He’s a good guy. He has a heart for the students and what’s good for the students and what’s good for academics.”