Pardeeville schools closed amid steep rise in cases, as Lodi, Montello stay the course

“As we started investigating, we were concerned that we were only seeing the tip of the iceberg and that more were going to surface,” Knitt said, “and we thought, ‘OK, as a precautionary measure, we’re going to close.’”

The district has since learned of between 10-15 more positive cases connected to the middle and high school, Knitt said. As of Monday, he said Pardeeville school district has had 21 total confirmed cases since the school year started, about 18 of which occurred in the last two weeks or so.

“My staff tells me it was probably the best thing we could have done, because we would have had a big mess on our hands if we had stayed open and all of these other cases had started coming forward,” Knitt said.

Lodi

The Lodi school district, which has not reopened its buildings to most students, has had three positive cases and many individuals in quarantine since the school year started, as of Wednesday, said Lodi District Administrator Vincent Breunig. The three had been in school buildings or buses prior to testing positive, he said.

Lodi has been using an “enhanced” online model, meaning all students are learning from home except for about 100 who require some amount of in-person support, such as therapy or instruction, Breunig said.