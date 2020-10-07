Pardeeville schools closed amid steep rise in cases, as Lodi, Montello stay the course

As COVID-19 cases continue their steep increase across the state, some area school districts are seeing that problem reflected in their own buildings, causing several closures.
“We’re seeing the uptick here of positive testing that the rest of Columbia County is seeing,” said Pardeeville Area School District Superintendent Gus Knitt. “We’re following right in step with Columbia County.”
As of Wednesday morning, the county reported almost 400 new positive cases in the last two weeks, with 267 active cases. Almost 12.6% of its 947 total positive cases have been people below the age of 20, according to the county health department. One hundred people aged 10-19 have tested positive in the county, as have 19 children aged 9 or younger. A month ago, the school-age population accounted for 8.2% of cases.
Pardeeville
All three of the district’s schools closed last week and are slated to reopen Monday, though officials will reassess the situation Thursday, according to the district website.
Knitt said the elementary school originally closed because the district couldn’t staff it, as too many employees and substitute teachers were in quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. The middle and high school were closed as a precautionary measure after “a couple” of individuals tested positive.
“As we started investigating, we were concerned that we were only seeing the tip of the iceberg and that more were going to surface,” Knitt said, “and we thought, ‘OK, as a precautionary measure, we’re going to close.’”
The district has since learned of between 10-15 more positive cases connected to the middle and high school, Knitt said. As of Monday, he said Pardeeville school district has had 21 total confirmed cases since the school year started, about 18 of which occurred in the last two weeks or so.
“My staff tells me it was probably the best thing we could have done, because we would have had a big mess on our hands if we had stayed open and all of these other cases had started coming forward,” Knitt said.
Lodi
The Lodi school district, which has not reopened its buildings to most students, has had three positive cases and many individuals in quarantine since the school year started, as of Wednesday, said Lodi District Administrator Vincent Breunig. The three had been in school buildings or buses prior to testing positive, he said.
Lodi has been using an “enhanced” online model, meaning all students are learning from home except for about 100 who require some amount of in-person support, such as therapy or instruction, Breunig said.
The recent surge in cases isn’t affecting Lodi as acutely as other districts, but it is delaying how soon the district can start bringing more students back, Breunig said.
Based on Columbia and Dane county metrics as of Monday, the Lodi school district’s status is at “severe risk,” according to its weekly snapshot. As a result, virtual learning will continue for all grades.
About 25% of Lodi parents indicated they’re dissatisfied that schools aren’t open, according to a recent survey Breunig is still compiling results for. Parents of elementary-age children in particular would prefer to have a blended learning model with some in-person classes, he said. He said overall families are relatively pleased with how the year has been going.
Despite several employees recently submitting resignations, retirements or leave-without-pay requests, he still has enough staff to maintain the district’s current level of limited in-person instruction, Breunig said. Monday’s school board agenda lists six resignations, two retirements and four leave requests, not all of which are related to COVID-19.
Breunig said some are leaving because of COVID-19 concerns, adding that the district’s schedule “is really taxing our staff.” It would be difficult regardless of which learning model they had, he said.
“Our staff is doing a phenomenal job, and our parents are doing a phenomenal job,” he said of the year so far. “It’s a heavy lift for our parents, and we are trying to figure out different ways to help get our students in a little bit more and connect with them a little bit more.”
Montello
At least one area district remains fully open for in-person classes.
Margaret Banker, district administrator in Montello, said community spread of COVID-19 is “significant” in Montello and Marquette County, “but we are not seeing that in our schools.” As of Wednesday, Montello schools have not had to close at any point since the beginning of the year, which Banker attributed to “excellent protocols and procedures” and students’ cooperation in following them.
She declined to say how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 -- citing privacy issues -- but said there have been some cases, as well as other people who have had to quarantine due to possible exposure. She said transmission has not been occurring in schools.
She said a “dire shortage of substitutes” has made staffing classrooms difficult when a teacher becomes ill or needs to quarantine. So far, Montello schools have been able to deal with those challenges by having teachers and other staff, including administrators like her, fill in when necessary, Banker said.
Obtaining cleaning supplies has also proved challenging, forcing the district to make its own disinfecting solution and use other work-arounds, she said.
“Overall, our students are happy to be together, are taking our health protocols seriously, are acting appropriately and not struggling with the protocols that are in place, so I think that’s really positive,” Banker said.
Contact tracing
All three administrators said their school nurses are conducting contact tracing for positive cases or suspected cases among students and staff in their buildings. Schools in other counties, including Sauk, are helping with tracing efforts because the surge has overwhelmed county health departments’ ability to keep up with them.
Knitt said most cases seem to be a result of community spread, but district staff haven’t had time to investigate whether one case at the elementary school was transmitted there. He said contract tracing is the biggest issue in the district and has “become priority No. 1.”
Breunig said Lodi’s school nurse has been able to keep up with tracing contacts of positive cases and those who are showing symptoms, though it takes the majority of the nurse’s day even with most students learning from home.
Banker said people have been responsive to the district’s contact tracing efforts, which have worked out well.
