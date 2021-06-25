Pardeeville superintendent retiring after 42 years in education

“More than anything I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the residents of the district because they felt so strongly about supporting their schools,” Knitt said. “That auditorium is a lasting tribute to their support.”

Knitt will be replaced by Pardeeville High School Principal Jason LeMay, who said he appreciated Knitt for his impressive knowledge of budgets and strong staff management skills.

“He doesn’t just tell you how to do things; he mentors you through the process,” said LeMay, who became one of the youngest staff members in Pardeeville when he was hired as the high school’s principal 10 years ago. “He guided me through a lot of stuff, including when we relaunched our tech-education program; he worked it into the referendum. When we got financial support, he then gave us the freedom at the high school to develop the program.”

School Board President Margo Pufahl, who was part of the team that hired Knitt, said the lack of staff turnover during Knitt’s tenure stands out to everyone.

“He’s so visible, easy to talk to and really is very centered on doing whatever can be done to help the teachers,” Pufahl said. “He’s always looking at what they need so that they’re comfortable and he always wanted their opinions on things.”