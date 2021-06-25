Pardeeville superintendent retiring after 42 years in education

PARDEEVILLE – Maybe the best example of Pardeeville Area School District’s appreciation for Gus Knitt is the podium his staff built out of Kwik Trip Big Buddy cups.
Every morning for 13 years, the superintendent could be seen somewhere on school grounds drinking his favorite beverage – a Diet Coke. His staff, in secret, decided to start collecting the empty cups for his eventual retirement.
“They were pulling them out of the garbage, rinsing them off and storing them in boxes and did that for several years,” District Administrative Assistant Jane Clemmons said about the podium, which was high school attendance secretary Linda Manteufel’s idea.
Knitt said of the podium, “My retirement is a severe loss to the Kwik Trip in Pardeeville. They’ll be hurting in sales when I’m gone.”
Knitt retires June 30 after 42 years in education and will move to DeForest with his wife of 34 years, Laurie Knitt. He started out as a high school business teacher in Reedsville in 1979. Over the years, Knitt served as business manager in three Wisconsin school districts and worked as a financial consultant for the state Department of Public Instruction. Knitt spent seven years as superintendent of Marion School District before coming to Pardeeville in 2008.
Pardeeville voters passed all seven referendums that came up during Knitt’s tenure as superintendent including four referendums for revenue control, two for maintenance and another for a 35,000-square-foot performing arts center.
“More than anything I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the residents of the district because they felt so strongly about supporting their schools,” Knitt said. “That auditorium is a lasting tribute to their support.”
Knitt will be replaced by Pardeeville High School Principal Jason LeMay, who said he appreciated Knitt for his impressive knowledge of budgets and strong staff management skills.
“He doesn’t just tell you how to do things; he mentors you through the process,” said LeMay, who became one of the youngest staff members in Pardeeville when he was hired as the high school’s principal 10 years ago. “He guided me through a lot of stuff, including when we relaunched our tech-education program; he worked it into the referendum. When we got financial support, he then gave us the freedom at the high school to develop the program.”
School Board President Margo Pufahl, who was part of the team that hired Knitt, said the lack of staff turnover during Knitt’s tenure stands out to everyone.
“He’s so visible, easy to talk to and really is very centered on doing whatever can be done to help the teachers,” Pufahl said. “He’s always looking at what they need so that they’re comfortable and he always wanted their opinions on things.”
Clemmons said the soda-cup podium aligns nicely with Knitt’s sense of humor, which often had her “laughing so hard I would double over.”
“He’s just a fun guy,” Pufahl said. “With the podium, I don’t think there are many teachers in other places who would have ever tried something like that with their superintendent.”
Of his approach with staff, Knitt said, “They’re the experts in their respective fields and so I just thought it was important to talk to them and get their input and ideas. … I was never threatened by someone disagreeing with me.”
‘How Pardeeville reacts to everything’
After Pardeeville’s 2008 graduation was interrupted by a power outage and two tornado warning, Knitt’s first graduation as the superintendent of Pardeeville in 2009 arrived with its own set of dramatic circumstances. Someone drove their car into a utility pole the night before the ceremony and city crews would need to turn off the power during the graduation ceremony in order to repair it.
Knitt and his staff acted quickly to move the event outdoors.
“We only had a couple of hours to move everything out to the football field and find a sound system, but we got it done,” Knitt said. “It really just demonstrated how Pardeeville reacts to everything.”
The completed auditorium – which, since 2019, has provided space for students interested in the arts – ranks highly among Knitt’s accomplishments as superintendent, but Knitt said he probably receives “too much credit” for something that took so many people to accomplish.
The Bulldog Support Foundation raised more than $400,000 for the project, he noted, and the voters approved the $11.9 million construction referendum that also included major remodeling and renovations to the high school/middle school building.
“I would say I had 13 highlights,” Knitt said of the graduation ceremonies during his time as superintendent. “Watching the students graduate, seeing their excitement and looking forward to what their futures would hold for them, those were always the highlights. It was the culmination of the work we’d done to prepare them.”
