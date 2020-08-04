Pardeeville to reopen elementary schools 4 days a week, offer hybrid schedule for grades 6-12

PARDEEVILLE -- Pardeeville schools will reopen to students in September with a mix of in-person and virtual learning under the first trimester’s “Bulldog Blueprint” approved by the school board Monday.
Becky Levzow, vice president of the Pardeeville Area School District’s board, said all seven members voted in favor of the reopening plan. She supports it for giving students and their families the option of in-person learning or virtual learning.
“It’s a challenging time, and this is a way that we can get people back on track with their educational needs and give opportunity. So, it’s a tough decision. It’s a tough call,” Levzow said Tuesday. “We looked at what other schools are doing and just tried to come up with a plan that we felt would be good for our students.”
The plan, which extends through Nov. 24, calls for 4K through fifth-graders to attend school in person four days a week and use virtual learning on Wednesdays, during which the district will deep clean all of its schools.
Students in sixth- through 12th-grade will be split into two groups -- generally by alphabetical order, but allowing families to stay together -- where one attends school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other attends Thursdays and Fridays. Both groups will get virtual instruction on the weekdays they’re not in school.
No parents, nor other visitors, will be allowed to enter school buildings. Custodians will clean and disinfect each school nightly.
At any time this school year, families can also opt in to an outsourced all-virtual model if they would rather not risk potential exposure to COVID-19. Once they opt in, however, they must remain in virtual learning until the end of the first trimester.
Levzow said the public will have an opportunity to share their opinions at the Aug. 17 board meeting. More than 40 people attended Monday’s meeting. It was moved to the high school auditorium from its usual location in the library to accommodate the turnout. She noted that things affecting the district’s plan could change between now and the start of the school year.
If staff members have health concerns or someone they live with does, District Administrator Gus Knitt said he’s trying to work with them.
Surveys key to plan
Recent surveys sent to parents and staff indicate that neither group favors starting the school year with only virtual learning. The majority of respondents in both groups wanted in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year and shared the same concerns.
“I know that’s not the case in a lot of districts, but ours were right in lockstep, which made it a whole lot easier as we did the plan, because we knew … that there was shared opinion about things and there was consistency between staff and parents,” Knitt said.
While the surveys were a “driving force” behind the plan, district leaders also considered recommendations from state and national health agencies and education organizations, he noted.
The district will be sending out another survey to parents and guardians later this week to find out what learning method they plan to use this year, as well as their busing needs and status of their internet and computer access.
Working with providers
While Pardeeville teachers might be able to monitor full-time virtual students, they won’t be the ones teaching them. Knitt said the district, which doesn’t have the staff to provide its own online option and doesn’t want to overextend its teachers, is still working on negotiating with virtual education providers.
Regardless of which learning model they fall under, student attendance will be expected daily.
Per Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, which took effect Saturday and extends to Sept. 28, students age 5 and older and staff must wear a face covering while in district buildings. Knitt said district leaders had previously intended to keep masks optional -- but “strongly recommended” -- due to anti-mask sentiment in the community and the district’s desire to focus on educating students rather than fighting to enforce a mask requirement. Now, educators must enforce the mandate or risk losing their state license, which requires following state laws.
Face coverings supplied
Schools will supply two face coverings for each student. Knitt said the district is still trying to figure out how to accommodate students with medical exemptions.
Face coverings also will be required for riding the school bus, according to the plan, and students will have assigned seats. Smith's Bus Service, the district’s contracted transportation provider, will clean buses after each route with a focus on high-touch surfaces.
Knitt said the number of students who might be on each bus remains a concern, though it will be lower than the 40-50 per bus last year because of the hybrid schedule and his expectation that more parents will transport their children to school. Once the district has the results of a parent survey, sent out Tuesday, and thus more concrete ridership, staff may be able to modify routes to reduce numbers.
He’s planning to work with the current number of buses, because Smith’s doesn’t have any more and, if it did, the district doesn’t have the funds to pay for it.
If any students or staff test positive for COVID-19, the district will report them to Columbia County Health and Human Services, which will deal with them case by case, Knitt said. When asked if administrators have imposed a case threshold at which schools would close, he said they have not, because the county told them “they’re the ones who oversee that type of thing. The answer we got from them is we would need to consult with them.”
Knitt doesn’t know for sure who would have to quarantine or what procedures would be required in the event of positive cases or an outbreak, though he acknowledged there are “strong odds” that Pardeeville schools may have to close at some point during the trimester. That would be a decision for the county health department’s director, he said.
“They have not given us clear guidelines,” Knitt said.
District officials will send out more surveys and reconsider the plan in October to determine, based on health recommendations and case numbers, how schools should run following the first trimester.
“Our goal is that we’re doing things to try to keep this school open as long as we possibly can,” Knitt said.
