Pardeeville to reopen elementary schools 4 days a week, offer hybrid schedule for grades 6-12

Face coverings supplied

Schools will supply two face coverings for each student. Knitt said the district is still trying to figure out how to accommodate students with medical exemptions.

Face coverings also will be required for riding the school bus, according to the plan, and students will have assigned seats. Smith's Bus Service, the district’s contracted transportation provider, will clean buses after each route with a focus on high-touch surfaces.

Knitt said the number of students who might be on each bus remains a concern, though it will be lower than the 40-50 per bus last year because of the hybrid schedule and his expectation that more parents will transport their children to school. Once the district has the results of a parent survey, sent out Tuesday, and thus more concrete ridership, staff may be able to modify routes to reduce numbers.

He’s planning to work with the current number of buses, because Smith’s doesn’t have any more and, if it did, the district doesn’t have the funds to pay for it.