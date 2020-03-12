Pay structure for Beaver Dam teachers may change

A Beaver Dam Unified School District committee studying staff wages which met with educators Wednesday to hear their concerns.
Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education vice president Chad Prieve said a survey was sent to educators about changes in the compensation model and comments educator made in the survey will be considered as the district finalizes a compensation plan.
Anne-Marie Malkovich, director of business services for the district, said the compensation team comprised of three school board members, three administrators and five certified staff members has met seven times since November.
The group will look at other incentives including the benefit package, but said the priority was to look at how the pay scale could be completed to allow for annual raises.
“We want to attract and retain staff while rewarding growth,” Malkovich said.
Traditionally, teachers have been paid on "step and lane" salary schedules. The schedule allows teacher to both earn raise based on experience and the lanes for educational credits and degrees.
Malkovich said many school districts have already went away from that salary schedule.
“A lot go by years of service and some do evaluations and some even have a point system,” Malkovich said about the pay structure in other school districts. “The team will prefer something simple.”
In addition, Malkovich said they wanted to acknowledge compensation when staff achieves advanced degrees and certificates.
Although it has not been approved by the Beaver Dam Unified School District School Board, the proposed wages for a new teacher would start at $42,000. Currently it is just below $40,000. They would get additional dollar amounts each year for advanced degrees. For example, a new teacher with a master’s degree would make $46,000.
Malkovich said the consumer price index would then be applied to it each year as a percentage increase each year. There also would be a longevity stipend that would be given out in milestone years: $500 for five years, $1,000 for 10 years, $1,500 for 15 years and so on. The pay structure would max out after a teacher makes around $71,000, but could be higher for those with additional degrees.
“No one will see a decrease in their salary next year,” Malkovich said.
Beaver Dam teachers attended the meeting and addressed concerns including the pay structure in neighboring school districts and if additional college credits would receive compensation.
Prieve said that the intention was to provide the teachers with increases each year at an amount that the district’s budget would allow.
Maily Kocinski, a fifth grade teacher for the school district, suggested some other things the district could do to help teachers including child care when the teachers have to drop their children off at school earlier than they have to be to work at their own school.
“Maybe if we are on the bus route they could pick us up on the bus or give us free lunches sometimes instead of our $5 salads,” Kocinski said.
Others were concerned over the cost of the insurance. Prieve pointed out that the district pays 80 to 85 percent of insurance costs and those costs also went up.
“Anyone who works anywhere has had an increase in their insurance cost,” Prieve said.
Currently the plan is for a board workshop in April with the entire board approving the pay structure in April or May.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.