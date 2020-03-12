Pay structure for Beaver Dam teachers may change

In addition, Malkovich said they wanted to acknowledge compensation when staff achieves advanced degrees and certificates.

Although it has not been approved by the Beaver Dam Unified School District School Board, the proposed wages for a new teacher would start at $42,000. Currently it is just below $40,000. They would get additional dollar amounts each year for advanced degrees. For example, a new teacher with a master’s degree would make $46,000.

Malkovich said the consumer price index would then be applied to it each year as a percentage increase each year. There also would be a longevity stipend that would be given out in milestone years: $500 for five years, $1,000 for 10 years, $1,500 for 15 years and so on. The pay structure would max out after a teacher makes around $71,000, but could be higher for those with additional degrees.

“No one will see a decrease in their salary next year,” Malkovich said.

Beaver Dam teachers attended the meeting and addressed concerns including the pay structure in neighboring school districts and if additional college credits would receive compensation.

Prieve said that the intention was to provide the teachers with increases each year at an amount that the district’s budget would allow.