Phase one of Horicon's future athletic complex set to begin

HORICON – Digging will begin soon as the future Marshmen Athletic Complex gets underway at the Gray Street site.
The Horicon School Board voted unanimously Aug. 16 to move forward with phase one of the project which involves excavation and preparation of the area that lies directly west of the single-campus school.
District Superintendent Rich Appel said the board was presented with several options and chose to go with the middle option at an estimated cost of $860,000 to get earthwork done and create a retention pond. The pond would satisfy the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ wetland stabilization request.
At a special meeting Tuesday night, the school board discussed plans and selected Wondra Construction of Iron Ridge for phase one of the project.
Appel said only one contractor was available for an interview and to do work this fall. Wondra Construction’s bid came in at $600,200.
The idea for an athletic complex surfaced when the public was surveyed about needs and wants prior to the April 2018 school referendum. Results of the survey showed that residents wanted school facilities upgraded first. In March 2020, the school board voted to continue discussions on a proposed athletic complex as the $26.5 million school renovations neared completion. At last week’s board meeting, Appel said the district has officially spent its last referendum dollars.
The athletic complex is not being funded through tax dollars. Lead donor Fred F. Schwertfeger gave $1.25 million toward the project. The school district has pledged $600,000 from the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School and an insurance claim from the damaged track. Appel said significant donations have also been received from John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon Hardware Hank, Woodland Manufacturing and PS Seasoning & Spices.
Donors have contributed $2.17 million toward the project as of Wednesday, which is 64% of the school district’s $3.4 million goal. The district hopes to achieve that goal in the next 219 days.
For more information, go to supporthoriconathletics.com.