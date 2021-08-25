Phase one of Horicon's future athletic complex set to begin

The idea for an athletic complex surfaced when the public was surveyed about needs and wants prior to the April 2018 school referendum. Results of the survey showed that residents wanted school facilities upgraded first. In March 2020, the school board voted to continue discussions on a proposed athletic complex as the $26.5 million school renovations neared completion. At last week’s board meeting, Appel said the district has officially spent its last referendum dollars.

The athletic complex is not being funded through tax dollars. Lead donor Fred F. Schwertfeger gave $1.25 million toward the project. The school district has pledged $600,000 from the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School and an insurance claim from the damaged track. Appel said significant donations have also been received from John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon Hardware Hank, Woodland Manufacturing and PS Seasoning & Spices.

Donors have contributed $2.17 million toward the project as of Wednesday, which is 64% of the school district’s $3.4 million goal. The district hopes to achieve that goal in the next 219 days.