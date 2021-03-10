Plans firm up for more in-person learning at Portage middle, high schools starting next month

The schools won’t be able to guarantee social distancing at all times if they shift to the new model, Sween said. They already can’t guarantee it, he added, though the middle and high schools have been able to maintain distancing “pretty well” with less than half of their students in the building at any one time. They will be expected to distance “to the greatest extent possible” after the shift, he said.

Staff vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the help of Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, weekly vaccine clinics for Portage school staff started last week and will continue this week and next. Vaccinated staff members will need to get a second dose three weeks after their first to complete the series.

“We will obviously have to get that information out (on the potential new learning model) and let everybody understand and know what that looks like, but right now it’s looking pretty good to get our staff vaccinated and the numbers, I would say, look fairly good as far as bringing students back into the building four days a week,” Sween said.