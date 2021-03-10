Plans firm up for more in-person learning at Portage middle, high schools starting next month

Tentative plans are taking shape to return Portage students to classrooms four days a week on April 12, after district staff have had the chance to become fully inoculated for the coronavirus.
Josh Sween, superintendent of the Portage Community School District, told the school board Monday that 63% of the 557 middle and high school families that responded to a recent district survey favor shifting to four days a week. Twenty-six percent, or 145 families, said they would prefer continuing with the current hybrid schedule of two days of in-person learning each week and three days of virtual. The remaining 11% prefer sticking with full-time virtual learning.
“That’s a pretty decent amount of people who are willing to come back four days a week,” Sween said, “and I would venture a guess that if we hadn’t put the ‘stay in the hybrid model’ there would have been more people that would have said, ‘OK, you know, we’ll do the four days a week.’”
School board members indicated they support a four-day week. Under the new model, Wednesdays would remain virtual.
“It makes sense,” said Chad Edwards, vice president. “That’s what all the national trends are showing, too.”
To ensure that all staff have the opportunity to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine before returning more students to buildings, Sween said he’s aiming to end hybrid learning and start four days a week of in-person learning on April 12, a week after the fourth quarter begins. Parents would still have the fully virtual option.
The schools won’t be able to guarantee social distancing at all times if they shift to the new model, Sween said. They already can’t guarantee it, he added, though the middle and high schools have been able to maintain distancing “pretty well” with less than half of their students in the building at any one time. They will be expected to distance “to the greatest extent possible” after the shift, he said.
Staff vaccinations
With the help of Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, weekly vaccine clinics for Portage school staff started last week and will continue this week and next. Vaccinated staff members will need to get a second dose three weeks after their first to complete the series.
“We will obviously have to get that information out (on the potential new learning model) and let everybody understand and know what that looks like, but right now it’s looking pretty good to get our staff vaccinated and the numbers, I would say, look fairly good as far as bringing students back into the building four days a week,” Sween said.
Because the district can’t verify who’s been vaccinated, he intends to keep in place all of the current measures that limit spread of the virus, including the mask requirement.
The immunizations should help prevent staffing issues since those employees won’t have to quarantine if they are in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case unless they develop symptoms, Sween said. Contact tracing has occasionally resulted in staffing issues causing entire buildings to shift temporarily to virtual learning this year.
Summer plans
Students may have more to look forward to this summer.
A junior and senior prom is tentatively being planned for June 12 — after the school year ends — including a grand march and dance, Sween said. Masks might still be required.
He said the district also will begin planning this week for a fully in-person summer school. In addition to remedial classes and others intended to help close achievement gaps, the middle school is hoping to offer some interactive, “fun” classes, he said.
