A larger commons area will be added at Jefferson Elementary School before next fall when students from South Beaver Dam Elementary School will be transferred there.
Nick Kent with Plunkett Raysich Architect spoke to the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education on Monday about the changes the school will undergo before being ready for the additional students. South Beaver Dam is closing at the end of this year.
Kent said they started examining how the spaces at Jefferson Elementary School were utilized a few weeks ago and realized that there are enough core classrooms in the school. Jefferson, which will be 70 at the start of next school year, was renovated after the district’s 1976 referendum to include the northern wing of the school.
Kent said an additional commons space could be added to the 1976 wing of the building to allow for additional programs and move the lunch periods out of one of the school’s gyms.
“We will be able to group three classrooms for each grade throughout the building,” Kent said. “The commons area will be about 4,000 square feet and seat just over 200 students for lunch.”
Jefferson Elementary currently houses about 280 students. The closing of South Beaver Dam will add about 120 students.
Kent said the commons addition would have new bathrooms and the kitchen would be moved there. It also could be closed off for community events so the entire school would not be needed to be open to the public.
The school will have three large assembly areas with the commons and two existing gyms.
In addition, there will be rooms needed for support staff and updates through the school including opening up the library in the school so it is more inviting for students.
“We want to make spaces where kids want to be,” Kent said.
Outside of the school, there will be expanded parking along with efforts to organize student drop off.
“There will also be a fence around the play area with three different play areas,” Kent said.
Additional projects in 2020 include moving the tennis courts and new bleachers and press box at Beaver Dam High School.
