UPDATE: Portage area voters approve ninth consecutive school referendum for up to $3.7M per year

Portage area voters decided overwhelmingly Tuesday to continue their support of schools beyond two full decades.
“It’s a great day for the Portage community,” Portage Community School District Administrator Josh Sween, said Wednesday morning.
More than 55% of district voters approved the district’s referendum, allowing it to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $3.7 million per year over the next five years. It will start in July, replacing the current $2.6 million-per-year referendum, which sunsets this school year.
All 14 precincts in the district reported election results by Wednesday morning, with 4,683 votes in favor of the school referendum and 3,746 against, Sween said. Except for the towns of Greenfield and Wyocena, results were in by midnight, he noted.
“Essentially, I mean, this is the city of Portage making an investment in the future education of their kids,” Sween said. “That’s going to go a long way to helping us achieve the goals that we have for this district, so I’m very excited, very happy to be serving the Portage community in this capacity.”
This is the ninth consecutive referendum that voters have passed to help the district meet operational costs, a streak that started in the 2003-04 school year, according to Peter Hibner, the district’s business director.
Hibner said last month that the state hasn’t adequately funded schools since 2003. He said he’s “confident” the district won’t need to levy the full amount each year but that officials wanted that potential due to uncertainty about state funding, dropping enrollment and rising costs.
Support Local Journalism
School officials have touted their record of levying less than voters allow, saying the district spends only what it needs. Since the 2003-04 school year, it has chosen not to levy $10.1 million of its $40.6 million referendum authority, according to data presented by Hibner.
School Board President Steve Pate said Wednesday morning that leaders will “work very hard to make sure that we are good stewards of the additional money.”
“I want to say thanks to the people of the Portage Community School District for continuing support of our schools. It really is a real plus,” Pate said.
Tax impact
Over the next five years, district projections show that annual property taxes on a $100,000 home will be an average of $60 higher than this year. They estimate the school tax rate will increase slightly for the first two years of the referendum, and then dip in the fourth and fifth year, for an average annual increase of 6 cents per $1,000 of property value.
The district had projected a similar tax impact under the last five-year referendum, but school-related taxes instead dropped by an average of 32 cents per year.
Last week, Hibner said the actual tax impact could again be less than projected.
“I think that’s the highest it could be,” he said of the $60 estimate on a $100,000 property.
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Portage High School prepares for reopening
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!