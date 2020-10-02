Portage, Baraboo public schools provide meals for virtual students, but not many take part

Portage and Baraboo public schools are providing meals for virtual students -- and other children, in Portage -- but not many people are taking advantage.

The Portage Community School District applied for and was granted a waiver to extend its federally funded summer food program, allowing it to offer free breakfasts and lunches on school days to anyone 18 years old or younger in the Portage community, said Megan Denman, food service director.

Denman said she felt it was “extremely important” to extend the program, given high unemployment rates and the number of families who, because of health concerns, chose virtual learning for their children this year.

“I’ve spoken with parents who have said, ‘How can we get these meals still, because my children are home and they’re eating us out of house and home,’” Denman said. “With those kids being home all day, they’re not used to feeding them -- they can’t afford to, is quite honestly the feedback I’ve gotten back from some of the parents.”

She’s hoping to increase community awareness of the program so more people know it’s an option. As of Friday, she estimated roughly 50 people have been picking up meals each day, though the district has about 400 virtual students.