Portage, Baraboo public schools provide meals for virtual students, but not many take part

Portage and Baraboo public schools are providing meals for virtual students -- and other children, in Portage -- but not many people are taking advantage.
The Portage Community School District applied for and was granted a waiver to extend its federally funded summer food program, allowing it to offer free breakfasts and lunches on school days to anyone 18 years old or younger in the Portage community, said Megan Denman, food service director.
Denman said she felt it was “extremely important” to extend the program, given high unemployment rates and the number of families who, because of health concerns, chose virtual learning for their children this year.
“I’ve spoken with parents who have said, ‘How can we get these meals still, because my children are home and they’re eating us out of house and home,’” Denman said. “With those kids being home all day, they’re not used to feeding them -- they can’t afford to, is quite honestly the feedback I’ve gotten back from some of the parents.”
She’s hoping to increase community awareness of the program so more people know it’s an option. As of Friday, she estimated roughly 50 people have been picking up meals each day, though the district has about 400 virtual students.
The Baraboo School District did not extend its summer food program, which it operated from late March through the end of July, but it is offering regular school meals to virtual students, who can qualify for free or reduced-price meals the same way their in-person cohorts can. Food Service Director Mary Loveless said about 35 virtual students are picking up meals on average each day. Officials reported Monday that they have a total of 790 at-home learners.
Loveless said the district didn’t apply for the waiver because the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the extension too last-minute -- the day before schools reopened Sept. 1 -- and because leaders felt they were already able to serve people who need free lunches through the typical program.
If the district switches to fully virtual learning due to the spread of COVID-19, it will revert back to the extended summer program to ensure all local children have access to meals, Loveless said.
The portion of Baraboo students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals has increased over the last year. In fall 2019, almost 46% of the district’s student body (1,262 students) qualified, while 50.5% (1,323) qualify this year, according to Loveless. The vast majority of those students get free meals.
To order meals for a Baraboo virtual student, call 608-355-3980. Orders must be in by 9 a.m. the day of pick-up. Pick-up times and locations are:
- Al Behrman Elementary front door, 11-11:30 a.m.
- Baraboo High School door A4, 11-11:30 a.m.
- North Freedom Elementary front door, 12-12:30 p.m.
In Portage, Denman is shifting the daily pick-ups to a twice weekly schedule for elementary-age children, where families can get multiple days worth of meals from 10-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at John Muir and Rusch elementary schools in Portage. But because there’s no school there on Monday, meals next week will be distributed Tuesday and Thursday.
“I’m hoping to try to get our numbers up by doing that,” she said, acknowledging that transportation might be an issue for some families that would make daily trips difficult.
For middle and high school students, distribution will continue from 10-10:30 a.m. daily at Portage High School. She said she couldn’t reduce the pick-up days for those grades because of logistical problems from their hybrid schedule.
Both directors said some parents seem to be worried about potential virus spread through school meals, but emphasized that their kitchens follow all of the safety and sanitation guidelines. According to the CDC, there is no evidence that food is associated with the spread of COVID-19, which transmits largely through respiratory droplets in the air.
