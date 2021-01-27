Portage, Baraboo school districts work on vaccine plans for educators

The Portage and Baraboo school districts are working on plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and other staff as soon as they become eligible and shots are available.
“We want to give teachers the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and so we’ve been putting together plans of our own, trying to go through all the different scenarios of would we do it on site, would we go through a provider, how would we do that,” said Josh Sween, superintendent of the Portage Community School District. “The issue that we’re running into ... is that we don’t know when we’re going to get vaccines, we don’t know how many and we don’t know where we’re going to get them from.”
Vaccination plans are tentative in both school districts, dependent on the supply and Wisconsin’s rollout. The state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that teachers and child care workers will be prioritized next in phase 1b, possibly becoming eligible for shots on March 1.
Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller said she’s anticipating March 1 will be the beginning of vaccinations for district employees and is hoping to be able to offer them on-site to make the process easier for staff. The Sauk County Health Department recently informed Mueller that SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo will be serving as the district’s vaccinator, she said. Now she’s waiting to hear from St. Clare to begin coordinating.
Sween, who’s hoping for a start date “well before March 1,” said he’s also tentatively planning to have an on-site vaccination clinic for as many staff as possible.
Columbia County has not been as helpful to schools as some surrounding counties in vaccine planning, said Sween, noting that he doesn’t know the cause but suspects part of the problem is a lack of staff in the county Health and Human Services. Not all of the department’s five public health nurse positions are filled, and Interim Public Health Officer Ellen Ellingsworth is working part-time in her new role as she continues to fulfill her previous duties as well.
Neither Ellingsworth nor Columbia County Human Services Director Joe Ruf responded to requests for comment Wednesday.
Without the county’s help, the Portage school district has reached out to various potential vaccinators itself, Sween said. On Wednesday, Wilz Hometown Pharmacy in Portage agreed to help the district immunize its staff as soon as the vaccine is available, he said.
“We’re really kind of at the mercy of our providers telling us when they can get the vaccines and when we can do it,” Sween said.
Both districts surveyed their employees to find out how many want to be vaccinated.
Out of Portage’s roughly 400 staff members -- including contractors such as the bus company and preschool facilities -- about 80% indicated they’re willing to get immunized and another 10% were unsure, Sween said. The remaining 10% don’t want the vaccine for various reasons, including underlying health concerns, he said.
“What I’ve told them is that as soon as it’s available, I’ll be the first person in line to show everybody in the district that I think it’s valuable for us to get the vaccine,” Sween said.
Baraboo’s survey found 77% of respondents want the vaccine and 12% are unsure, Mueller said. Around half of the district’s roughly 650 employees, including advisors and coaches, answered the survey.
Administrators said they’re not sure they will receive enough vaccine to immunize everyone who wants it right away, so they don’t know if it will be necessary to vaccinate in phases. Mueller said the district will prioritize the most vulnerable staff -- based on their medical concerns or their job responsibilities -- first. She plans to be last in line for the vaccine, saying she wants to prioritize her employees but would be open to getting the shot publicly if it would help the community.
Vaccination will be voluntary but encouraged for employees in both districts, and it will be offered at no cost, as is true for everyone in Wisconsin. Some staff members in each district, such as school nurses, have already had the opportunity to get vaccinated because they fall under the state’s 1a category.
Mueller said the district will work to get vaccines for every staff member who wants one “and we’ll respect those who opt out.” Based on virtual conversations she’s had with staff, she said, “the vaccination process is heavy on the minds of our educators.”
“I’m really proud of the staff, because our staff has worked hard to keep our schools open from the very first start of the school year and that’s not been without a lot of lift and challenge, and I think this would just give them another sense of comfort in doing the work that they’re doing day-to-day,” she said.
As of Jan. 15, the Portage Community School District has had a cumulative total of 141 coronavirus cases since the start of the school year, 14 of which were active at the time, according to a district letter.
The Baraboo School District reported Monday a total of 143 positive cases since the start of the year, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Six are active.
Both districts have said most positive cases have not been transmitted at school, a finding consistent with a recent CDC report.
Curbside begins under COVID-19
Baraboo School District launches meal distribution during COVID-19 closures
Pardeeville food prep-Linda Glasgow
Downtown Portage empty
Devil's Lake State Park reopens Friday
Play pauses in the COVID-19 pandemic
In-person election in a pandemic
Voting in a mask
Unclear future
Signs of solidarity
043020-bara-news-testing1
043020-bara-news-testing2
042920-bara-news-school-board-oath-02
Riverwalk outing
Fishing on Friday
Family on Baraboo Riverwalk
Meals from Boys and Girls Club
Baraboo School District launches meal distribution during COVID-19 closures
Empty parking lot
Organizing meals during a pandemic
032420-bara-news-gallery-coronagallery6 (copy)
Remember to social distance
PLUMMETING GAS PRICES
Pardeeville elementary
Britney Goodrich
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.