Portage, Baraboo school districts work on vaccine plans for educators

Both districts surveyed their employees to find out how many want to be vaccinated.

Out of Portage’s roughly 400 staff members -- including contractors such as the bus company and preschool facilities -- about 80% indicated they’re willing to get immunized and another 10% were unsure, Sween said. The remaining 10% don’t want the vaccine for various reasons, including underlying health concerns, he said.

“What I’ve told them is that as soon as it’s available, I’ll be the first person in line to show everybody in the district that I think it’s valuable for us to get the vaccine,” Sween said.

Baraboo’s survey found 77% of respondents want the vaccine and 12% are unsure, Mueller said. Around half of the district’s roughly 650 employees, including advisors and coaches, answered the survey.

Administrators said they’re not sure they will receive enough vaccine to immunize everyone who wants it right away, so they don’t know if it will be necessary to vaccinate in phases. Mueller said the district will prioritize the most vulnerable staff -- based on their medical concerns or their job responsibilities -- first. She plans to be last in line for the vaccine, saying she wants to prioritize her employees but would be open to getting the shot publicly if it would help the community.