Portage, Baraboo schools restrict public access to buildings, events

Athletic events

Of the four Portage sports that have already started, three of them -- cross country, tennis and golf -- allow spectators, but Athletic Director Ed Carlson said he’s encouraging only athletes’ parents or close family members to attend. Those who do are asked to social distance and wear a mask when unable to distance.

He said the rules will be enforced by event staff, who will ask anyone who refuses to follow them to leave. Schools are working together to ensure some common practices, he noted.

No spectators are allowed for swimming due to the size of the venue.

Carlson is currently working on finalizing details for football, volleyball and soccer, based on WIAA guidelines. He expects to announce the full plans next week, but said that attendance will be limited at football and volleyball games.

“We’re working on a plan to allow as many people into our venues as safely possible,” he said, later adding, “Every school I’ve talked to is doing the best we can to accommodate parents. I feel it’s very important that parents are able to watch their son or daughter compete. … I know how much they value these times and how much they treasure those moments, so that’s a priority for spectators.”