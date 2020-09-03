Portage, Baraboo schools restrict public access to buildings, events

Portage and Baraboo public schools opened this week for in-person learning, but they are not allowing parents, volunteers nor their other usual visitors to enter their buildings during the school day.
“We love our volunteers and we hope we get back to the point where we can let our volunteers come back into the building,” said Josh Sween, top administrator of the Portage Community School District, “but we have to try and limit the number of different people that are coming into the building on a daily basis.”
Both districts laid out general rules in their return-to-school plans restricting building access to limit possible exposure and spread of COVID-19. Both leave room for exceptions.
Baraboo’s plan bars “nonessential visitation to school buildings” and requires visitors who are allowed inside to social distance, wear a face covering and go only to their pre-approved destination. Approved visitors, such as substitute teachers, will “need to ensure that they have self-monitored for COVID-like symptoms and fever,” District Administrator Lori Mueller wrote in an email.
She said exceptions could include local law enforcement, food service vendors delivering supplies and, at Jack Young Middle School, construction workers and pool patrons.
At both districts, parents and guardians are asked to remain outside their student’s school and wait for the student to exit the building when picking them up for any reason.
Portage also bars entry to parents, visitors and volunteers, except in specific cases. No one is allowed access unless they are on a pre-approved list that office staff refer to before buzzing anyone inside. Sween said approved visitors need to screen themselves for symptoms prior to entry.
Whenever possible, staff will meet remotely with parents, such as through video conferences, Sween said. In some cases, they may need to meet in person -- either in the district office or in a school building -- to discuss things like a student’s individualized education plan.
Other exceptions to the rule, in certain cases and in a limited capacity, include news media and professionals who come to train school staff, Sween said.
He said school officials are trying to apply the restrictions consistently across the district, but added that each building is different and each exception depends on the specifics of that situation.
“That’s the hard part about a lot of what we’re doing,” he said. “It’s hard to put a cut and dry, like ‘Here’s a completely normal protocol for every single single situation,’ where a lot of what we do is on a case-by-case basis.”
Mueller and Baraboo School Board President Kevin Vodak wrote in emails that the News Republic would not be allowed in schools for news gathering purposes while they’re in session during the public health emergency, despite including the newspaper in a list of “essential contractors” after the Safer at Home order earlier this year. According to Mueller, the list still applies.
Athletic events
Of the four Portage sports that have already started, three of them -- cross country, tennis and golf -- allow spectators, but Athletic Director Ed Carlson said he’s encouraging only athletes’ parents or close family members to attend. Those who do are asked to social distance and wear a mask when unable to distance.
He said the rules will be enforced by event staff, who will ask anyone who refuses to follow them to leave. Schools are working together to ensure some common practices, he noted.
No spectators are allowed for swimming due to the size of the venue.
Carlson is currently working on finalizing details for football, volleyball and soccer, based on WIAA guidelines. He expects to announce the full plans next week, but said that attendance will be limited at football and volleyball games.
“We’re working on a plan to allow as many people into our venues as safely possible,” he said, later adding, “Every school I’ve talked to is doing the best we can to accommodate parents. I feel it’s very important that parents are able to watch their son or daughter compete. … I know how much they value these times and how much they treasure those moments, so that’s a priority for spectators.”
According to Baraboo’s fall 2020 athletic guidelines, the district is following WIAA guidelines regarding spectators and will “strictly” enforce COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and face coverings. For football and soccer, a limited number of attendees per athlete are allowed. No spectators will be allowed for swimming, while tennis has no restriction on the number of spectators. Volleyball is allowed a maximum of 50 spectators from each school.
School board meetings
Portage School Board meetings, held in the district administration building at 305 E. Slifer St., remain open to the public. While the number of people allowed in the boardroom is limited to ensure social distancing is maintained, staff have set up multiple adjacent viewing rooms with a live video feed of the meeting. The district does not offer an option for the public to watch from home, unlike the Baraboo School Board which live streams meetings on Facebook.
Recent Portage meetings each have had a few members of the public in attendance, Sween said, but viewing rooms have not reached capacity. The district’s annual meeting Sept. 21 will be held in the Portage High School auditorium to allow more people to social distance.
In Baraboo, board meetings moved in spring from the district office to Baraboo High School, which has more space for members, administrators and the public to spread out. The district also offers the opportunity for community members to participate by phone. Before the pandemic, spectators often filled the meeting space, leaving standing room only.
