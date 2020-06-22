Portage cross country program sells Warriors face masks to raise team funds amid COVID-19

So far, the fundraiser has sold 182 masks. Krakow said the program will sell as many as people want.

Students aren’t involved yet -- coaches can’t contact them until July, per WIAA’s COVID-19 rules -- but Krakow hopes to recruit them next month to help. She said some team captains have arranged small groups to run together and she’s planning to give them packaged masks to deliver to Portage residents on their runs starting in July.

The cross country team also plans to hold its annual car wash and brat sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Festival Foods and Walmart, said Joe Pease, another cross country coach.

He said everyone he’s told about the mask fundraiser “has been super supportive, think it’s a great idea and just feel like it’s appropriate for this particular time that we’re going through in our community.”

He credited Krakow for coming up with it.

“We just felt like it would be kind of a cool thing,” he said. “We try to do, like, meaningful fundraisers, if that makes sense, and I guess at the time it couldn’t be any more meaningful than that.”

