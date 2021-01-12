Portage elementary leaders optimistic about student progress despite gaps from spring closures

Roughly half of elementary students in the Portage Community School District performed below grade level on literacy assessments at the beginning of this school year, but administrators are optimistic about the progress they made in the first semester as schools were able to remain mostly open.

In September, less than half of students in first through fifth grade -- including virtual students -- were at or above grade level in literacy, according to data presented to the school board Monday. Those at or above grade level ranged from almost 42% (first grade) to just over 48% (second and third grade).

“Right now, we are in our winter testing window, and so we are very hopeful that we will see an increase in the number of students that are at or above grade level,” said Salina Thistle, principal of Woodridge and Endeavor elementary schools. She added that those results will be presented to the board next month.

“Everybody’s working really, really hard to try to make up for some of the losses that we may have had from the spring,” she said.

Students fared better in math with a range between 54% (fourth grade) and 64% (fifth grade) at or above grade level at the start of this year. Kindergarteners and first-graders are not included, as they weren't assessed until mid-year.