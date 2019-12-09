Leave it to third- and fourth-graders to take a phrase like “fuzzy pickles” and make a movie out of it.
Colin Langan, a 10-year-old Lewiston Elementary School student, spent Friday in an iMovie class as part of the Portage Community School District’s creative arts festival at Portage Presbyterian Church. Taught by art teacher Jen Martens, the class documented the arts festival and then produced videos with the footage using a movie trailer framework.
Whenever Colin would take a picture of someone, he would tell them to say “fuzzy pickles," an alternative to "say 'cheese.'" That inspired a movie trailer with a heavy pickle theme.
“It’s really fun just taking the pictures," he said of what he liked about the class, "and there’s a lot of humor, and then watching it afterwards and editing."
About 30 elementary students were invited by their art or music teachers to participate in day-long classes on topics such as movie-making, dance, music and theater, Martens said. At the end of the day, each class demonstrated for their parents and community members what they had learned in an art show.
Martens said students from Lewiston, Rusch, Endeavor, John Muir and St. Mary's Catholic School took part in the annual festival, which she started organizing several years ago. They come out of the event with new friends, problem-solving skills and pride in their creations, she said.
“An opportunity in the arts is so important, I feel, because they don’t get that in school -- it’s really focused on academics -- and it lets those kids shine that can do that kind of stuff,” Martens said.
After seeing a similar but larger event in Wautoma, Martens decided to re-create it in Portage. She said she’d eventually like to include more schools in it.
Instead of letting students try out several different arts or crafts throughout the day, they spend the entire day in one class, assigned from their top three choices. Martens said she felt it was important to have a full day because they don’t have any other opportunities to focus on one thing for so long.
“Some of these kids when they leave my classroom, they’d like to keep going and finish (their art project), instead of ‘all right, we have to stop and go to gym’ or whatever else is next, so I thought it was really important if they had that time,” she said.
Genny Petrulis, a teacher at Endeavor, led a music and dance class at the festival. She credited Martens for organizing it, adding that she’d like to see the tradition continue.
“It’s really enriching,” Petrulis said. “The arts are sometimes put to the side, and I think that our community has a strong arts vibe and we want to keep that vibrant in our community, so it’s just great to get the young ones. And then they’ll carry it forward in their lives and hopefully continue in middle school and high school and in their later community lives.”
Martens’ students enjoyed the experience, calling it “awesome” and “fun.” Cory Stanley, 9, of John Muir Elementary School, said his favorite part of the class was making movies.
“Just because it’s interesting and it’s very cool and it just helps make me learn more about technology and stuff,” he said.
Led by Martens’ daughter, Liz, another class wrote and acted in their own skits. In “Nature Girl,” the students act out filming a movie in which Nature Girl is bitten by a snake and picked up by an ambulance. Then the director calls cut and demands a re-shoot -- repeatedly. By the time the director gets a take she likes, the camera -- mimed by Liz Martens -- dies.
Students in the class agreed the best part of their day would be performing.
“They are so excited to share with their parents or whoever it is what they did that day,” Martens said. “It’s really something that people remember.”
