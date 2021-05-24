Portage FBLA students stay connected, engaged during 2nd virtual season

Communication means everything to the Portage Future Business Leaders of America who will finish a second straight season online.
Seventy Portage High School students participated virtually in regional and state competitions in 2020-21 with 13 members qualifying for the FBLA Virtual National Leadership Conference to be held June 29 to July 2. They used Zoom calls and Google Meets for their workshops and chapter meetings, trying everything possible to stay connected and engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had virtual business tours, played online games; we did scavenger hunts around our houses,” sophomore Greta Shortreed said with a laugh. “This is my second National, but I’ve still never attended a state conference in person. ...We definitely wish we could travel to these conferences, but it’s been better than people would expect.”
Shortreed spent several days campaigning on social media for the FBLA Wisconsin Secretary/Treasurer position she won at the state virtual conference April 13. Instead of handing out posters and brochures at an in-person conference, Shortreed posted materials and shared her opinions on FBLA websites, Instagram and Facebook. Instead of delivering a campaign speech on a big stage, she videotaped one.
“In a year with so many challenges, we were still able to build on our skills,” said Shortreed, who, as an officer, will help to plan next year’s state leadership conference and work with other chapters in getting back to holding in-person activities.
If not for the pandemic, FBLA National competitions would have been held in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2020 and Anaheim, California this summer, Portage FBLA Advisor Jan Imhoff said. Portage FBLA members typically attend three or four in-person events every season, but without those travel opportunities, local membership fell by about 30 members.
“We’ve talked about how next fall will sort of feel like starting over,” Imhoff said. “We haven’t had events for a year and a half now, and so a lot of them don’t even know what to expect yet.”
Juniors Madelyn Johnson and Olivia Jones qualified for this year’s virtual National event after placing first in the category of Local Chapter Annual Business Report at the virtual state competition. Competing online instead of sunny California is “definitely a bummer,” Johnson said, but the students have learned a lot from virtual FBLA offerings including listening to several speeches from national business leaders.
“One of the biggest things we learned from the pandemic is the importance of communication, whether that’s calling or emailing everyone; you really have to communicate to get things done,” Johnson said. “Communication is also what helped us bond as a team.”
Johnson, who plans to major in communications in college and then pursue a career in marketing or human resources, said Portage FBLA students made the best of a bad situation during the state virtual conference. Together they decorated the high school auditorium and then, while masked and socially distanced, watched the awards ceremony and made Zoom calls with other Wisconsin chapters.
“It was worse for the senior class because they looked forward to making that one last trip together,” Johnson said. “We're all looking forward to making trips again and just networking and giving these younger members the full experience of what FBLA actually is.”
Imhoff said everyone in FBLA is optimistic that in-person events will return during the 2021-22 school year. Tentatively scheduled events already include a national conference Nov. 18-20 in Milwaukee and a regional conference Feb. 5 in Madison.
“I’m really proud of what everyone accomplished (in 2020 and 2021),” Imhoff said, adding that FBLA membership declined nationally this year due to the health emergency. “They learned to adapt and they did the very best they could.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.