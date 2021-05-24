Portage FBLA students stay connected, engaged during 2nd virtual season

Communication means everything to the Portage Future Business Leaders of America who will finish a second straight season online.

Seventy Portage High School students participated virtually in regional and state competitions in 2020-21 with 13 members qualifying for the FBLA Virtual National Leadership Conference to be held June 29 to July 2. They used Zoom calls and Google Meets for their workshops and chapter meetings, trying everything possible to stay connected and engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had virtual business tours, played online games; we did scavenger hunts around our houses,” sophomore Greta Shortreed said with a laugh. “This is my second National, but I’ve still never attended a state conference in person. ...We definitely wish we could travel to these conferences, but it’s been better than people would expect.”

Shortreed spent several days campaigning on social media for the FBLA Wisconsin Secretary/Treasurer position she won at the state virtual conference April 13. Instead of handing out posters and brochures at an in-person conference, Shortreed posted materials and shared her opinions on FBLA websites, Instagram and Facebook. Instead of delivering a campaign speech on a big stage, she videotaped one.