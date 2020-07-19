Portage FFA, Alsum Farms team up to give out free boxes of produce Tuesday (copy)

The Portage FFA officer team will be distributing more than 400 free boxes of fresh produce supplied by a Friesland-based agribusiness, an effort to help community members feed their families.
FFA Vice President Calli Tennyson, a soon-to-be Portage High School senior, said the officers wanted to figure out a way to help the community as much as possible, given the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the economy.
“It’s really important because there are so many people that don’t have jobs right now and that are struggling to get stuff for their families in this time of need, and they’re trying to live off the small paychecks they might be getting from work or the unemployment,” Tennyson said.
They partnered with Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland after hearing about Alsum’s work with other FFA programs in the area, said Josh Capodarco, PHS ag teacher and FFA advisor. He said FFA tries to advocate for local agriculture businesses, so its members were happy to support Alsum, which is about 20 miles east of Portage.
“Community service is a large part of what we do in FFA, and so giving back to our community is huge for us,” Capodarco said. “When we learned of the opportunity to provide produce free of charge for community members, our members were all about it and we’re all about it because we want to support the community that helps support us.”
At 17 pounds each, Alsum is providing 420 boxes filled with Wisconsin russet potatoes, onions, apples and pears, valued at $5,440 total, according to spokeswoman Christine Lindner.
Anyone in the community can get up to two boxes per family between 3:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school auto shop, located at the back of the building. To access the area, turn left into the student parking lot before reaching the building’s main entrance and drive around to the rear. Capodarco said the setup will allow FFA officers to load boxes into vehicles while drivers remain inside to follow social distancing guidelines.
Lindner said Alsum’s project with Portage FFA is part of a larger program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, through which the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service pays distributors to donate food to nonprofit organizations, food banks and other groups serving the public. And with some markets closed due to the public health crisis, she said it prevents food from being wasted.
It was a natural fit for Alsum, because the business has been providing low-cost potatoes to Feeding America and Second Harvest Foodbank for the last 10 years, Lindner said.
“For us, it’s always been just a part of our company culture and that is to give back,” she said.
According to the USDA, the program awarded Alsum a contract valued at $559,440. It was one of only five Wisconsin vendors chosen. Since May 21, Alsum has been packing and shipping an average of 5,000 produce boxes -- filling a little more than three semi trucks -- each week to places like Second Harvest Foodbank in Madison, food pantries in Cambria, Fox Lake and Waupun, and now Portage, Lindner said. It will continue through Aug. 31.
“People need good nutrition … We all deserve that,” Lindner said.
